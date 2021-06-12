Amazon Prime and Disney + premieres for this weekend

Lupine Part 2, the long-awaited continuation of Assane Diop’s adventures as a white-collar thief and her quest for revenge for what they did to her father.

However, now he has to face a bigger problem, as his actions have ended up destroying his own family.

Now Diop will have to find a new plan, even if it involves risking his own life.

Trese, an animated series based on the acclaimed Philippine comic book series written by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, whose plot tells the story of Alexandra Trese, a detective in charge of investigating crimes involving supernatural entities, whose cases she solves in a fictional inhabited Manila by creatures of Philippine folklore.

Then among the best Netflix premiere movies we have The dragon of wishes, animated film whose plot revolves around Din, a young working-class college student with big dreams who accidentally awakens Long, a cynical and all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, from his slumber.