The Amazon Prime Video platform has surprised all Star Wars fans who will be able to do a great marathon with them as well as with the new releases that you have prepared for this month of May.

A gift from the sky, because the current Skywalker Saga, from Episode I to IX, comes exclusively to Prime Video in Mexico.

You can also find the incredible movie of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so only Solo: A Star Wars Story and the animated series would be missing, which could be added soon.

To be more specific, the Star Wars films that will premiere on May 1 on Prime Video in Mexico are the following:

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII- The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

And this is not all, because it will have some other premieres They will be worthy to spend the whole day watching them, because in this quarantine there is nothing better than enjoying the extensive catalog that the platform has.

Amazon Originals

Upload

It is a new original Amazon series directed by Greg Daniels which happens in a future where humans have the possibility of uploading their consciousness to a system to achieve life after the death of their choice.

Homecoming – second season

It is a web television series of psychological suspense, based on the podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

The story follows Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility that helps soldiers make the transition to civilian life, and its second season will premiere on May 22nd.

Other films to be released

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – May 1

Onward – May 10

Galactic Battlestar, four seasons – May 1

300: Rise of an Empire – May 3

Ready Player One – May 7th

Rampage – May 9

He would exist – May 10

Jack & Jill – May 10

Guadalupe Reyes – May 16

Game night – may 23

Now thanks to Amazon Prime Video you can enjoy many more movies for these days of confinement.

