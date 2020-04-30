Amazon Prime will add the entire Star Wars saga and more releases for May | Instagram
The Amazon Prime Video platform has surprised all Star Wars fans who will be able to do a great marathon with them as well as with the new releases that you have prepared for this month of May.
A gift from the sky, because the current Skywalker Saga, from Episode I to IX, comes exclusively to Prime Video in Mexico.
You can also find the incredible movie of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so only Solo: A Star Wars Story and the animated series would be missing, which could be added soon.
It may interest you: Prime Video will add all Walt Disney movies by quarantine
To be more specific, the Star Wars films that will premiere on May 1 on Prime Video in Mexico are the following:
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens
Star Wars: Episode VIII- The Last Jedi
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Follow us on Google News, click on our star
And this is not all, because it will have some other premieres They will be worthy to spend the whole day watching them, because in this quarantine there is nothing better than enjoying the extensive catalog that the platform has.
Amazon Originals
Upload
It is a new original Amazon series directed by Greg Daniels which happens in a future where humans have the possibility of uploading their consciousness to a system to achieve life after the death of their choice.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!
Homecoming – second season
It is a web television series of psychological suspense, based on the podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.
The story follows Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility that helps soldiers make the transition to civilian life, and its second season will premiere on May 22nd.
Other films to be released
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – May 1
Onward – May 10
Galactic Battlestar, four seasons – May 1
You can also read: How I Met Your Mother comes to Amazon Prime Video
300: Rise of an Empire – May 3
Ready Player One – May 7th
Rampage – May 9
He would exist – May 10
Jack & Jill – May 10
Guadalupe Reyes – May 16
Game night – may 23
Now thanks to Amazon Prime Video you can enjoy many more movies for these days of confinement.
.