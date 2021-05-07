Amazon Photos gives you 8 euros just for using it: how to get it

This promotion is valid until May 31, 2021 and the gift balance can be redeemed until June 15, 2021.

When there are only a few weeks left for Google Photos to start charging, one of the best alternatives to this backup service for your photos in the cloud, Amazon Photos, he has just launched a promotion whereby simply by trying his product you will get 8 euros as a gift.

That’s how easy you can get 8 euros to spend on Amazon

The shopping giant Amazon has proposed that stop using Google Photos and start using Amazon Photos and for this it is carrying out a campaign to attract new users through which you can take 8 euros to spend on Amazon.com.

How to transfer your photos from Google Photos to Amazon Photos

It is important to remember that the Amazon Prime subscription gives us access to other services such as Prime Video, Amazon Music, or Amazon Photos. The latter provides us Unlimited storage of full-resolution photos and 5GB of video upload space, which makes it a great option to have a backup of our photos without limit and totally free.

To get these 8 euros as a gift that Amazon offers us for using its photo platform in the cloud, we simply have to enter this page, click on Log in and introduce email and password from our Amazon account.

Once this is done, the instructions will appear to be able to get this gift:

Download the app mobile or desktop Amazon Photos Open the app and activate the function Save automatically, through which backup copies of our photos will be created.Within 7 days We will receive an email with our 8 euro credit to spend on Amazon. You have 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, but only for a limited time

You should know that this offer only applies to those Amazon Prime subscribers who upload at least one photo to Amazon Photos for the first time and is valid until May 31, 2021. In addition, it is important to indicate that this gift balance we can use until June 15, 2021, only on Amazon.com, to purchase products and digital content.

Related topics: Amazon, Apps, Free Apps

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all