Amazon pays $ 31,000 a year to warehouse workers



The company also says it has career opportunities available to college and advanced degree students around the world.

If you plan to apply for a job at Amazon, the company of the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, it is recommended that you first know how much you could earn. And there are some positions where perhaps the salary is not as high as you would expect.

For example, a warehouse worker, according to job seeker Indeed, earns an average of $ 31,096 a year, while the person who is in charge of arranging the packages with products has a salary of $ 34,520 per year.

On the other hand, a warehouse driver earns an average of $ 66,642 per year, while a dealer can pocket an average of $ 40,383 annually

On the other hand, someone who holds the chief engineering position in the warehouse will earn an average of $ 191,461 per year, while a company software engineer will earn $ 230,166 annually.

Regarding your work culture, Amazon says it values ​​and respects different opinions and who seek to create a culture in which each employee can fully contribute to the company.

Amazon also has many socially-minded initiatives such as its partnership with the Seattle nonprofit FareStart, with which it launched an innovative job training program to help food service workers gain additional skills to be able to aim for a higher income.

Your application and job interview process differs depending on the position you are applying for, but you can be asked the questions through an online application, phone interviews, and in-person interviews.

At Amazon they do behavior-based interviews, which seek to discover how a person thinks and behaves in various situations related to employment. This interview approach helps them better understand how you solve problems, how you challenge conventional thinking, and how you keep projects on track.

