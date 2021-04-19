Amazon parrot mummies discovered in the Atacama desert

What were Amazon parrot mummies doing in the middle of the world’s driest desert? This is the answer.

The driest place on the planet is in the Atacama Desert. It is located in the Great North of Chile, and covers an area of ​​approximately 105 thousand square kilometers. Despite its length, the scientific research is a challenge: there are few access roads, and weather conditions are not easy to cope with.

Just as the Egyptians mummified pharaohs, lions, cats, and even baboons, it seems that the practice was also shared for the ancient settlers originating from Latin America. Amazon parrot mummies found in the Atacama Desert shed new light on commercial dynamics in the area.

Amazon parrot mummies in a Chilean desert?

According to the archaeologists in charge of the study, the mummified birds date from between 1100 and 1450 AD They may not have spawned right there, but may have reached the desert as a result of the sale of these species. It is possible that both parrots like macaws were imported of certain oasis areas.

“Feathers are valued in the Americas and we see them in high-status burials,” said José M. Capriles, assistant professor of anthropology at Penn State. “We don’t know how the feathers got there, the routes they took or the network.”

Parrot mummies were found perfectly preserved in leather boxes and other materials. The site where the discovery was made caught the attention of the researchers, who they had already found feathers at the archaeological site before. According to Capirles, they must have been transported in very adverse weather conditions.

A long journey from the jungle to the desert

Research carried out in the Atacama Desert reveals that the trade in non-native species is nothing new. On the contrary, it could be a millennial practice in the Latin American region. The journey, however, was not always easy for merchants, according to Capriles:

“The fact that live birds made their way through the 10,000-plus-foot high Andes is amazing,” Capriles said. “They had to be transported through huge steppes, cold weather and difficult terrain to the Atacama. And they had to stay alive. “

In fact, according to the expert, the discovery of these parrot mummies could explain how it was that Columbus will bring similar species to Europe. In the same way, it highlights the fact that colorful macaw feathers had a significant place in the Ceremonial cosmogony of various pre-Columbian societies.

In total, the researchers found 27 almost intact remains of scarlet macaws and amazon parrots, distributed in 5 desert oasis sites. After extensive analysis, they were even able to find out what diet these animals were eating, out of their natural habitat.

According to Capriles, these birds may not have led an easy life. “Some of these birds did not live a happy life. They were kept to produce feathers and their feathers were plucked as soon as they grew, ”says the expert.

