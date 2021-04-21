Amazon One, the system to pay with the palm of the hand, expands to supermarkets

During the last years Amazon has experimented with different interaction systems for physical stores. The highlight perhaps was the ATM-less stores Amazon Go, although it has also created smart carts or hair salons. Now it has decided to expand its peculiar payment method to supermarkets: pay with the palm of your hand.

We heard about this payment system for the first time in early 2020 and finally saw it come true in September 2020. It is a contactless payment method where a device scans the palm of the hand to use that data as biometric authentication.

These readers allow users to pay for purchases without having to use a phone, credit card, or cash. To do this, Amazon records the user’s information in its database and assigns the palm of the hand to their Amazon account. From there, whenever you want to pay, the hand is scanned and Amazon will automatically identify the user to charge them directly from their Amazon account.

According to Amazon, since they first launched the service in September 2020, thousands of users have signed up to use it. It is currently available in a small number of Amazon Go stores. The plan now is expand its use to US supermarkets Whole Foods (Amazon subdivision).

In the future, it may also be joined by Amazon’s curious intelligent shopping cart, which is also a cashier. The idea with all these changes is minimize friction between buyer and product. The easier the purchase is and the less it shows that you are paying, the more you buy.

The (possible) future of payments

Depending on how the implementation of this payment system works, it is We will probably see Amazon One in the future as well in other supermarkets and shops. The idea in the end is to make a service / product that can be sold to others as well, including competitors.

Amazon One is positioned as well as one of the payment methods to use in the future. Palm reading competes with other methods such as facial recognition, finger recognition, mobile phones, credit / debit cards, or something as simple as QR codes.

More information | Amazon