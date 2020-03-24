Amazon on surveillance for failing to protect its employees from coronavirus

These days Amazon is supplying all the purchases that, due to the confinement in the houses due to the coronavirus crisis, are not being able to be made in people. In other words: from the serious health and economic situation that Spain is going through, Amazon is taking advantage of it.

However, the company itself is not immune to the spread of the virus. As expected, during the last days the news about the positives in the staff of the San Fernando de Henares plant have happened. A total of eight workers, who have been diagnosed, can already be counted in Madrid; plus 80 people in quarantine for high risk of having been infected. A situation that, if increased, could put the activity of the entire Madrid plant at risk despite the temporary contracts that have been opened these days to cover the increase in demand by 30%. The same plant that serves the center of the country at this very moment and that, despite delays in some of its deliveries due to high demand, continues to operate.

Following the announcement of positive coronavirus at the Amazon plant, worker groups and unions led by Workers’ Commissions alerted to the risk that healthy employees would continue to work normally. From his point of view, the security measures implemented by Amazon to avoid contagion were insufficient.

A total of 3 complaints and 3 reports from the unions have put the Labor Inspectorate to work, practically in record time, as explained in a CCOO statement. Yesterday, Monday, representatives of the administration reviewed the facilities of San Fernando de Henares to verify the deficiencies in safety and health measures reported by Amazon employees.

Amazon has until tomorrow, March 25, to modify job rotations

Although the Inspection has not yet paralyzed the activity of the logistics center, it has given limited time to resolve the situation. Amazon has until tomorrow, March 25, to modify work rotations –and thus avoid contact between employees–, in addition to increasing the cleaning and disinfection of the areas covered by employees. Only two days of term that, like the prompt response of the Labor Inspectorate to complaints from employees, respond to the urgency of the situation in the country these days.

Once the changes have been implemented and always before the stipulated period, Amazon will have to contact the Authorities for the relevant checks.

