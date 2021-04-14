Amazon Music podcasts arrive in Spain at no additional cost

The podcasting universe in Spain, dominated mainly by Spotify and Apple Podcast, adds a new player. Amazon Music has announced that its mobile phone application adds, starting today, its podcast catalog. The contents can be listened to with any subscription plan and, in addition, they will be available on the web and on the Amazon Echo.

Therefore, Amazon Music users will be able to enjoy well-known podcasts such as Mindfacts, TED in Spanish, Dr. Muerte, Stories in English with Duolingo, Cristina Miter’s podcast, It’s Federico’s morning, The Wild Project or Exceso de Smoke. What’s more, new exclusive original shows expected to arrive.

As if this were not enough, both the web and the application will allow you to discover new podcasts. The “Amazon Music experts” will give you recommendations in the main categories. Also, to help you choose, you will have previews and summaries of each podcast.

One of the strengths of this service is its integration with Alexa. Users can ask the voice assistant to play any episode. This will allow us to enjoy our favorite program, in an easy way, on the mobile phone, the Echo Auto, or any other connected device. This is a very useful feature for listening to podcasts in the dynamic world we live in, since we can start it at home and continue it in the car, for example.

“Our goal is to offer the Spanish public new entertainment formats, their favorite streaming content and an experience that is comfortable and attractive for them. And that is exactly what we are doing with the launch of podcasts on Amazon Music ”, Claire Imoucha, head of Amazon Music in Spain.

Amazon not only bets on Amazon Music, it also stomps with Audible

The arrival of podcasts to Amazon Music is just one more step in the strong strategy that the company is playing in Spain. In October of last year he released Audible, an outstanding “audio-entertainment” service, which not only encompasses the classic audiobooks for which it is known, but also a wide variety of podcasts in Spanish.

In Audible’s local podcast catalog it has programs such as La Historia con Mario, Spanish history classes for selectivity (by Mario Vaquerizo), Redacción MARCA (in collaboration with Marca newspaper), Vis a Vis: La cara B,, El Mendes mobile, the ins and outs of the world of football (produced together with Animal Maker Studio Lab and narrated by Olga Viza), among others.

