The platform will make available 60 million songs from its catalog, which will be free until next July.

Jeff Bezos’ company Amazon Music Unlimited launched a promotion to get the preference of music lovers, which is that all its content is free of cost for three months.

This initiative is coupled with the global contingency for the Covid-19 that has left millions of people around the world in the middle of a prolonged and prolonged quarantine, so it came as a ring to the finger so that people can be distracted from their homes.

To obtain this benefit they must download the application on the devices, and it is only valid for new users, that is, if you already pay for the service it will not be possible for you to have it. Unless you make another account and register as a new user.

It should be mentioned that the renewal is done automatically after the end of the three months, so if you no longer want the service you will have to cancel it in time so that the $ 99 charge that the service costs is not made.

Source: ContraRéplica

