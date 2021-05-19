Amazon Music and Apple Music: Free HD Music from June

Makes the user feel that the sound is coming from around him and above him

The Amazon functionality is available from this Monday and Apple will incorporate it in June

Both services are free for Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music subscribers.

Both Apple and Amazon Music have announced a new version with high-quality sound of their music service. Its about spatial sound, creating an immersive experience and giving the user the impression that the sound is coming from around them and above them. Both will be services at no additional cost to subscribers of Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music.

Available functions Apple Music

Apple Music has introduced two new technologies to deliver high-quality sound to users of its subscription service: spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos and lossless audio, which They will be available from next June and at no additional cost.

This technology will be available by default for AirPods and Beats headphones with H1 or W1 processors, as well as for the speakers of the latest versions of iPhone, iPad and Mac devices.. The spatial audio will be available in “thousands of songs” of different genres and artists around the world, as reported by Apple in a statement. A label will indicate the contents that are reproduced with this technology.

And next to the immersive sound, the company has also announced lossless audio thanks to the ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) codec with which “each bit of the original audio file is preserved”, which means that Apple Music users “will be able to hear exactly what the artists created in the studio.”

The platform offers different resolutions depending on the type of connection used by the user, from CD quality (16 bit at 44.1kHz) to 24 bit at 48kHz. And now add the lossless high resolution: 24 bit 192kHz, which will be available for a catalog of 75 million songs.

Amazon Music enhancements

From this Monday, Amazon has extended this version with high quality sound in its streaming music service, which already allows its users to listen to music with a sample rate of up to 192kHz and samples in Dolby Atmos to users of Unlimited subscribers at no additional cost.

With Amazon Music HD, as the version of the music service is known in high audio quality, customers can play more than 70 million songs in high definition (HD) and highest quality, with a depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (CD quality), as reported by Amazon in a statement.

Subscribers can also play over 7 million songs in Ultra HD (better quality than CD), with 24-bit depth and a sample rate of up to 192 kHz. With Amazon Music HD, customers also have access to a catalog of remixed songs in 3D Audio or Spatial Audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA.