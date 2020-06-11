In the last few hours, two PS5 models have appeared, as well as eight games. Starting with the console itself, it is curious because we found two models with different capacities: one of 1 TB and the other of 2 TB, which does not fit with the official figure that Sony confirmed more than a month ago, where the console will equip a 825 GB SSD.

PlayStation 5 2TB placeholder listing on Amazon UK says it’s £ 599.99. No link posted to Amazon but someone was able to order it apparently https://t.co/f7QUdXsdGu pic.twitter.com/1SEEInbeHP – Wario64 (@ Wario64) June 10, 2020

The price, the appearance of the console and the first games are the three great unknowns that remain to be answered by PlayStation 5. Tomorrow at least one of them will be solved, since we will see the first games of the console in the conference that will begin on June 11 at 10:00 p.m. in 1080p at 30 FPS, which Sony recommends watching with headphones.

Both 1TB and 2TB models are priced at £ 599.99

In the product sheets that have appeared on Amazon we find the title “2020 Dummy ASIN Sony PS5 1 2 TB », with a price of £ 599.99. In addition, you have left the order for a few minutes. The price was the same for both the 1TB and 2TB models, and there may eventually be a model that includes an additional hard drive to store more games or media, although for now this is pure speculation.

In turn, the tabs have also appeared for 8 games from various different companies, including two 2K ​​games, one from Rockstar, one from Namco Bandai, two from Koch, one from Bethesda and one from Konami. Everyone’s price ranges from £ 59.99 to £ 69.99, similar to the price PS4 games currently cost.

Some more PS5 games found on Amazon UK, including Rockstar Games, Namco Bandai and Bethesda (Keep in mind they have already been delisted) https://t.co/nErOyhrKu2 pic.twitter.com/vagBtTfmj6 – Nibel (@Nibellion) June 10, 2020

An Amazon seller on Reddit has also been able to confirm that there are even more products listed internally than are listed. Specifically, there are 118 for PS5 and 132 for Xbox Series X, including games and accessories.

The price of PS5 is likely that not even Sony itself knows

Therefore, it seems confirmed that we will see at least one Rockstar game for PS4, which could be Red Dead Redemption 2 or even GTA V. What seems to be confirmed also, unfortunately, is that the price of PS5 is going to be quite higher in launch than PS4.

If we trust the Amazon UK price, the console will be worth more than 600 euros in Spain. PS4 and PS4 Pro cost € 399.99 at launch, compared to £ 349.99. Xbox One, meanwhile, came out with a price of 499 euros and cost 429 pounds. Thus, the PS5’s price in euros could perfectly be 700 euros, which would make sense considering the specifications it offers. We will have to wait for the price of the console to be confirmed, but it seems that Amazon is not very misguided. However, the price is something that probably not even Sony knows, and they are waiting for Microsoft to announce theirs to say so, so we probably will not know tomorrow.