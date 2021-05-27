Amazon makes ‘purchase of the year’ after obtaining MGM

In order to acquire some of the most recognized franchises in cinema, Amazon acquired MGM Holdings for $ 8.45 million.

The world of entertainment is evolving, more and more alliances are narrowing the range of competition and fewer brands are located in the dispute for power. In the middle of that race between titans, Amazon made official a business that had been discussed for days. The company bought MGM, a study that has produced several of the most iconic titles in cinema.

Since the end of last year, the press has known the intentions of the executives of the Metro Goldwyn Mayer to sell the company, which would put it in the crosshairs of the main chains. However, due to the rise of streaming it was expected that the giants Netflix, HBO, Disney and Amazon went hunting for the rights to reproduce their hits.

However, it was the latter that managed to place the renowned products of the filmmaker in its catalog.

The movies of James bond they echo. The saga of Rocky it was an obsession. Classics like The Wizard of Oz Y gone With the Wind they asked for clues in today’s world. Now, a single brand will house all these legends of the seventh art, both on its platform and in its studios, in order to create more derivative content.

As reported The Hollywood ReporterMGM came to Amazon for a figure close to 8.45 million dollars. The latter makes it one of the most representative purchases in the industry in the last year.

The alliance was born as a response to the agreement that it recently made WarnerMedia with Discovery. In addition, all these movements arise as a reply to Disney’s aggressive acquisition of production companies such as Marvel studios, FOX Y Lucasfilm. All the tycoons charged.

Fountain: Screenrant