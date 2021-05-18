Amazon makes offer to buy MGM and, with it, the James Bond saga

The fight between platforms to acquire the public’s favorite intellectual properties is serious. But do not believe us, believe Amazon, who has just offered US $ 9,000 million for the MGM studio, one of the oldest in Hollywood and the one that owns the rights to the James Bond saga, which is, still, the longest in the history of cinema. This could be a big move for your streaming service.

According to Variety, the vice president of Amazon Studios, Mike hopkins He has been negotiating with the executive for weeks Kevin Ulrich from MGM to acquire the studio and its intellectual properties for the extraordinary sum of US $ 9 billion. This means that the streaming platform is really looking to become a pillar of the entertainment industry and with all the money from Jeff bezos behind, few things could be an obstacle.

The more than four thousand titles in MGM’s bookstore include the sagas of James bond, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64%, Rocky – 92% and Creed: Champion’s Heart – 94%, RoboCop – 49%, The Silence of the Innocents – 94% and more than 17 thousand television episodes of series like Fargo – 70%, Vikings – 90% and game show franchises like The Voice Y Shark tank. All of this could end up in the hands of Amazon and its executives and creatives if the acquisition were reconciled by those who now own that studio.

For reference, Disney spent $ 4 billion for each of its Lucasfilm and Marvel purchases. This figure is almost more than double that amount and comes to nearly the $ 11 billion that it has reportedly spent on rights and production of series, movies and music for its Prime catalog. I mean, they really want to keep that library and, potentially, the right to continue those different sagas in the future and exclusively.

This report comes a few weeks after it also revealed that Amazon’s series of The Lord of the rings it will have a budget of about US $ 400 million, which would make it the most expensive in history, since it is the price for only the first of many seasons. If you thought you were going to be overtaken by the well-known sagas held by Disney Plus or the overwhelming number of original productions from Netflix or Apple TV Plus, make no mistake about it.

Prime Video has been successful with just a handful of shows and movies. Most recently, Invincible – 100%, his new animated superhero series, was renewed for two more seasons and has caused as much a sensation as its title The Boys – 95%, of the same gender and that has become a sensation. In terms of movies, Sound of Metal – 100%, one of his originals, won two Oscars for Best Sound and Editing. So keep your subscription because a lot more is coming.

It is too early to know if MGM will accept the offer. However, with that figure it will be difficult for another company to have the luxury, particularly after the limited flow of income that caused the pandemic, to overcome it. In any case, the most interesting property that would remain in the hands of Amazon would be that of 007 and, although for now it would be necessary to see if the acquisition gives them control over the saga, since there are other producers with the rights, remember that No Time to Die will arrive in november. Can all of Bezos’ money buy the most famous super spy in movies? We will find out.

