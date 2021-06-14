Amazon Luna will be available to test for any user for a limited time | Gaming

Any user with Prime will be able to try Amazon Luna, Amazon’s cloud video game service, for a period of seven days at the end of June.

Streaming or cloud gaming services have evolved greatly in recent years. The launch of xCloud by Microsoft has managed to get the rest of the companies to put the batteries and, even, that some companies far from the world of video games launch their own platforms.

Amazon is a company that fits within the previous premise and although it has not made much noise in recent months, the launch of Luna in September of last year was a great move by the multinational e-commerce company.

Of course, unlike Stadia, which was an open service for users almost from its inception, Luna has been in a closed period in which access was made only by invitation. This decision was premeditated by the fact that the service was not mature enough for the general public..

At Amazon they believe that this situation has changed and Luna will soon be able to test openly for any user who has Amazon Prime. The news comes thanks to the fact that Amazon has made a statement in which they comment that all users who want to try Luna will be able to do so. The nuance is that only those who have a subscription to the shipping service will be able to.

In addition, the trial time of Luna is limited: June 21 and 22 to register. Amazon offers a trial period for only seven days. This offer comes just a few days before Prime Day, so it is clear that Amazon wants to get users interested in its cloud gaming platform. We will have to wait to see Luna’s journey, but for the moment it aims better than Stadia and it seems that it can get a niche in such a competitive sector.