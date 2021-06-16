Amazon Luna to debut for Prime members on June 21

On the occasion of the imminent Amazon Prime Day, one of the most important days of celebration and offers of the whole year, it seems that the company will not only focus on the promotion of its physical products, surprising with the official premiere of Amazon Luna, its cloud game streaming service, and a series of exclusive benefits during this event.

This is the first time that the service will be offered to those who do not have an early access invitation, finally expanding access to users around the world, with the sole limitation of being a subscribed member of Amazon Prime. In addition, this new availability comes along with a first free trial of up to seven days, after which the service will remain equally available, passing that yes to charge a subscription of 5.99 euros per month (pending to confirm if it will finally increase its current early access price).

As we have seen on previous occasions, Amazon Luna is proposed as a direct competition to the current Google Stadia or Xbox xCloud services, with an idea that seeks to be able to turn any of our devices with a screen into a platform to play, maintaining the highest load working on remote servers, thus allowing us play the most demanding games without meeting your high requirements.

.

However, these streaming services generate new problems such as signal delay or internet connection speed requirements. Although Amazon has advanced a minimum connection requirement of 10 Mbps to run stably, presumably for the lowest quality settings at 720p resolutions; a figure that will be significantly increased if we want to reach the maximum 4K and 60 fps that the platform will support.

And it is that like the rest of game transmission platforms, Amazon Luna is designed to be used both inside and outside the home, making use of both data connections in roaming as our notably more powerful home networks, with an access through the applications of Fire TV, Windows, Mac, and both iOS and Android devices. What is not clear, however, is whether we will finally have increased compatibility for all mobile devices, given the last known limitation of only 21 devices.

Finally, it should be noted that like the Google service, the control of games on Amazon Luna will require the necessary use of a Bluetooth remote, either the Luna Controller itself distributed by Amazon or any other third-party device.