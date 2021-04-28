Amazon lowers the Kindle to demolition price: its ebook readers on sale from € 74 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are an inveterate reader and have not yet made an e-book reader, pay attention because this offer interests you: Amazon has lowered the Kindle and you can buy them from 74.99 euros.

The eReaders or ebook readers provide us with many advantages. They allow you to carry countless books in the minimum space, they are much more manageable and comfortable to read, their electronic ink screen does not tire your eyes and their battery is long-lasting.

If you were waiting for a price drop to get an e-book reader, now you have the opportunity to buy the Kindle from Amazon at a knockdown price. The basic Kindle is at 74.99 euros and the Kindle Paperwhite at 109.99 euros.

The usual price of the basic model is 89.99 euros, so you save 15 euros, while that of the Kindle Paperwhite is 129.99 euros, so you save 20 euros. It is quite difficult that you can find them cheaper, so it is a good opportunity to save on your purchase.

This Amazon e-book reader has 8GB of storage and a backlit display. It is also waterproof.

In the case of the Kindle Paperwhite, it should be noted that the version that costs 109.99 euros is the one with advertising. Ads only appear on the lock screen and you will see them only when you unlock the device, so they are not annoying. However, if you don’t want to see ads, the ad-free version is also discounted and you can buy it for 119.99 euros.

The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6-inch high-resolution display with dimmable built-in light, so you can read comfortably indoors, outdoors. and also at night. In addition, it is waterproof so you can use it at the beach or pool without any problem.

This e-book reader is the most affordable on Amazon. It weighs little and also now includes a highly demanded feature such as the backlit screen.

The Kindle Paperwhite model that is on sale has a capacity of 8 GB, which is more than enough for an eReader. E-books take up little space, so you won’t have to worry about storage. If your library is very extensive and you think that this space may be short, the model with 32 GB of capacity costs 139.99 euros.

