Amazon registered a crash of its site in the United States and consumers detected the failure reporting on social networks as #amazondown.

Amazon is the leading platform in the e-commerce market.

Although it does not have chain stores, Amazon leads the retail industry as the most valuable brand.

Amazon registered a fall from its site in the United States and the failure has become a nightmare for the company that has consolidated worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, as demand for its service has increased.

The fall has been reported on social networks with the hashtag #amazondown, which places the brand in a really unnoticed moment, after the excellent figures that have been reported from the platform during this contingency, as well as the success story of how is that she became one of the great winners in the midst of the tragedy in the world.

Amazon is having issues since 3:20 PM EDT. https://t.co/mvshvCq4ww RT if it’s down for you as well #Amazondown – Downdetector (@downdetector) May 28, 2020

#amazondown Live footage of Jeff Bezos worrying about Amazon being down for 15 minutes and him losing a couple million dollars. pic.twitter.com/IHGL6ocas7 – Brandon Lee 🧢 (@ClickThatFollow) May 28, 2020

It’s estimated that @amazon lost over 6.6 million dollars in revenue during the 15 minutes the site was down today. In response CEO Jess Bezos has launched a #Gofundme campaign to recover the lost revenues. Come on guys, give a little. # Amazondown – J K Spenser 📝 – Making vice a virtue (@NovelistSpense) May 28, 2020

me otw to eBay cause Amazon is down #amazondown pic.twitter.com/mpuZ86r3cb – miles morales (@putmeinthemcu) May 28, 2020

Amazon has diversified its brand in a series of resources, with which it has managed to establish its importance in retail and through actions in content or point of sale.

Amazon’s revenue reached $ 135.99 billion in 2016 and gives us an idea of ​​how a company founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos has managed to evolve, establishing an enormous pattern and brand value of more than 220 one billion dollars during this 2020, according to Brand Finance.

Figures projected by Statista warn that Amazon, Alibaba and The Home Depot became the brands with the highest value within retail.

Amazon’s leadership has set a winning standard especially when its advertising investment is discovered during 2017, when it reached 6,300 million dollars, according to figures reported by the company itself.

An example of this investment in advertising is The big, blue, talking metal detector is here !, campaign that was commissioned by the agency Blink Digital.

