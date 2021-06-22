Amazon leaves its star tablet almost at half price on Prime Day: the Fire HD 10 drops to only 89 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The offers on Amazon devices are among the best of the Prime Day, in particular the one that affects its new tablet, the Fire HD 10, larger and with more power than other models.

Tablets are a perfect support for many tasks, mainly to watch video, but increasingly for other types of things such as playing or even working, always with the help of an external keyboard, of course. Of course, there are relatively few well-known brands that compete in this market: Apple and Samsung lead, although Amazon has its own low-cost segment that it explores with different offers.

Now that it is Amazon Prime Day, there are several offers on their tablets, the Amazon Fire HD, which are practically half the price in several of its models. For example, the Fire HD 8 now costs € 54.99 and the Fire HD 10 temporarily costs € 89.99.

New 2021 version of the Amazon tablet with a 10.1-inch screen, 3 GB of RAM and options of 32 GB and 64 GB of expandable storage with microSD card.

The discount in both cases is close to 50%, quite ambitious, although it is not surprising because Amazon always throws the house out the window with its devices on Prime Day and Black Friday, as we can see.

Of course, first you need to have an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of this discount, although if you don’t have it, it is not a problem: you can simply sign up for the free trial month and then access the offer without any inconvenience.

10 “Full HD display and up to 12 hours of battery life

Amazon has been selling its Fire HD for many years now, although the Fire HD 10 is undoubtedly its most ambitious bet, and it is that for the first time they go so far with size and resolution, that it happens to be Full HD, two of the reasons why getting it is worth it.

This size allows you to use it almost like a laptop if you buy a keyboard cover. In addition, applications such as Office already appear in the Amazon appstore, as well as Netflix, Disney, Instagram and all the essentials.

Keep in mind that The Fires use a heavily modified version of Android, called Fire OS, which does not have Google Play but whose software repertoire is quite wide.

The battery life reaches 12 hours without many problems, more than enough for the use that is usually given to tablets today.

Although obviously this tablet model does not come to stand up to the iPad or the Galaxy Tab, it does represent a good alternative to the many tablets of Chinese origin that you can find in all stores, even on Amazon.

After all, warranty always matters and Amazon’s after-sales support has nothing to do with what sellers of “white label” products can offer.

