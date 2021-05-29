Amazon leads tech invasion in central Singapore

(Bloomberg) – In Singapore’s financial mecca, a new presence is pouring into your offices: tech companies.

With a steady growth in their presence in recent years, the tech giants are undermining the dominance of banks in the island state’s central business district. For the one button show: Amazon.com Inc. recently rented space at Asia Square Tower 1, and ByteDance Ltd. secured flats at the famous One Raffles Quay complex.

It’s good news for real estate developers and investors at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is changing labor practices around the world, raising questions about the future of the office. Citigroup Inc., DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. are some of the banks that are cutting space in this financial center, accelerating a trend that began even before the health crisis.

The financial industry used to be the main driver of office demand in Singapore, taking up nearly half of the new space between 2004 and 2014. That share plummeted to 26% between 2015 and 2020, according to estimates by real estate consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle Inc During the same period, the share for technology companies nearly tripled to 22%.

Finance companies were forced to cut their work space due to the pandemic and “that’s probably not a big deal,” said Alan Miyasaki, director of real estate acquisitions in Asia at Blackstone Group Inc. “But that vacancy was filled very fast because many of these technology companies were arriving. “

Tech giants the United States and China capitalize on Singapore’s position as a gateway to Southeast Asia’s population of 650 million smartphone users.

Amazon seized three floors that Citigroup is delivering, while TikTok’s parent ByteDance rents three levels at One Raffles Quay. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. bought a 50% stake in a Singapore office tower in a deal that values ​​the property at S $ 1.7 billion (US $ 1.3 billion).

Other companies could follow suit, including Indonesian startups Gojek and Traveloka, and South Korea’s Coupang, according to analysts at Savills Plc and Knight Frank. Additionally, the hype around the region’s tech companies is increasing now that Grab Holdings Inc. is going public in the US in a deal that values ​​the startup at $ 40 billion.

So far, the tech invasion has had limited impact on the financial district scene, where smartly dressed executives remain the norm. But in one-north, a business park that is home to companies like e-commerce giant Sea Ltd., there are signs of what’s to come if more tech companies move into the center. The area is full of workers, mostly young, dressed in T-shirts and caps.

There is a similar trend in the UK. Technology and media companies accounted for 40% of office rents in the City of London last month, the most of any sector, according to Savills. In the last nine years, banks have reduced their presence in London by about 557,000 square meters.

The city-state’s famous low taxes, ease of doing business, political stability and access to talent also attract foreign companies, said Mark Addy, partner at KPMG in Singapore.

Rents in Singapore are showing signs of recovery after the slide during the pandemic-induced recession. The office rental index rose 3.3% in the first three months, the first gain in seven quarters, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority. A two-month quarantine contributed to a drop of 8.5% in 2020.

Led by demand from tech companies, rents are likely to bottom out this year before recovering in 2022, according to Calvin Yeo, Knight Frank’s head of corporate real estate.

While traditional banking may be in decline, fintech is a booming sector of the industry. Singapore’s major banks have set aside billions of dollars over the past decade to improve fintech and digitization while reducing their physical branches. The financial sector is expected to add about 6,500 jobs this year, many in tech functions, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

A private banking boom is also likely to keep banks in the center of the city, with firms like Nomura Holdings Inc. looking to capitalize on Singapore’s growing prominence as a center of wealth. Beijing’s control over Hong Kong also strengthens Singapore’s appeal to banks.

