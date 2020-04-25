By Anastasia Moloney

BOGOTÁ (Thomson . Foundation) – Indigenous leaders in the Amazon called on South American governments on Friday to ensure that illegal miners stay away from their lands, as they fear outsiders may spread the coronavirus among vulnerable indigenous communities.

At least 10 indigenous people from Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia died from Covid-19, according to the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (Coica).

Illegal mining has “intensified” as miners are encouraged by weaker controls and the lack of state presence in the forests where indigenous people live during isolation caused by the coronavirus, according to Coica’s deputy chief, Tuntiak Katan.

“Illegal miners are taking advantage of the quarantines to carry out their activities and are threatening our communities,” said Katan in a webinar with the media.

“Communities are more vulnerable because they are also confined and cannot act against it,” said Katan, who belongs to the indigenous Shuar people of Ecuador.

Coica has received reports of an increase in illegal gold mining in the Amazon region of Madre de Dios in Peru and in the province of Putumayo in southern Colombia, he said.

About a million indigenous people live in the nine South American countries that shelter the Amazon rainforest.

Some indigenous communities are isolating themselves, closing their reserves, interrupting roads and blocking waterways.

In Brazil, Kayapó indigenous leaders negotiated with more than 30 prospectors who agreed to interrupt operations, with no expected return date.

But in Peru, boats carrying passengers, crew and supplies for oil companies are defying isolation and traveling along rivers in the Amazon, said Tabea Casique, educational coordinator for the Coica of Peru’s Asheninka indigenous people.

“They do what they want,” said Casique.

Health experts say the coronavirus can spread quickly among tribes that have little immunity to common diseases in the general population and already have weak immune systems.

