Amazon Launches Encryption for Ring Doorbells

07/14/2021 at 9:32 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Amazon to offer end-to-end encryption for videos taken by Ring doorbell worldwide, following a successful test in the United States. This means that only the smartphone on which the video is received will be able to view the files. End-to-end encryption is a security feature favored by privacy-focused messaging services like WhatsApp.

However, some governments, including the UK, they say it makes law enforcement difficult. UK police say Ring only has access to data that Ring owners choose to share, but adds that globally “applicable laws” may limit the availability of end-to-end encryption “in some areas” .

Ring video streams are stored on Amazon’s web servers, But end-to-end encryption means the tech giant won’t be able to see or deliver them. The Electronic Frontier Foundation asked Ring to consider making the change last year. “Consumers’ choice to buy a camera cannot and should not be a way to whitewash mass surveillance and rationalize digital racial profiling.”