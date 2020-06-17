Amazon wants to get on users’ cars. It already works with some of the major automakers to integrate Alexa into their vehicles. But now he wants to go further and that any driver can take the assistant as a co-pilot regardless of the car they have and their age. His bet to achieve it is Echo Auto, a small device that arrives in Spain this Wednesday. It is the first Echo device designed exclusively for road use. It is designed to be placed near the dashboard of the car and to interact with the assistant with his hands on the wheel and without taking his eyes off the road.

“Echo Auto allows users to take Alexa with them wherever they go,” says Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices EU, to EL PAÍS. Thus, the technology giant makes a great leap from homes to vehicles so that passengers can ask the assistant for orders with their voices while traveling. For example, play music, read the highlights of the day, make calls, control smart home devices, or manage alarms and reminders. It also allows you to participate in games “compatible with driving” such as Akinator, in which a genius guesses who the user is thinking about, or Trivia Crack, a question and answer game to test their knowledge.

The device costs 59.99 euros, uses the data connection of the user’s smartphone and has eight integrated microphones. Their creators assure that they serve to listen to the orders of the passengers regardless of the sound of music, air conditioning or ambient noise from the road. To use it, you need to connect it with a cable to a USB power outlet — you can use any that comes integrated into the vehicle and you can also use an adapter connected to the car cigarette lighter. In addition, it must be connected to the vehicle’s sound equipment and can be done both with Bluetooth and with a 3.5 mm cable.

There are some vehicles that already have Alexa built into their own system, according to the company. Audi incorporates the assistant in vehicles A1, A6, A7, A8, Q3, Q7, Q8 and e-tron. MINI in models like Clubman, Cabrio or Countryman. Volkswagen, in the Golf 8. BMW in the Series 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and vehicles such as the i3 or i8. Other companies such as Toyota, Lincoln, Lexux and Ford also allow the user to interact with the wizard, having previously downloaded Alexa applications specifically intended for these manufacturers.

CarPlay and Android Auto

But Amazon is not the only technology giant that tries to accompany and assist passengers on their trips. Apple also has its bet and, according to it affirms, it is the “definitive co-pilot”. It’s called CarPlay, and it’s a system that aims to make driving safer and reduce violations. To use it, you need to have an iPhone and a car compatible with the system. More than 500 vehicle models are compatible with CarPlay, according to Apple. Among the manufacturers of these cars are Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Peugeot, Renault, Volvo or Toyota.

CarPlay has some functions specifically designed to use the integrated screen in the car itself. But with it, the user can also use Siri to get detailed directions, make calls, send and receive messages, or listen to music. Also, if you have compatible accessories in the home, the assistant could be asked directly, for example, to open the garage door.

Google also has its own vehicle operating system. It’s called Android Auto and, according to the Mountain View giant, “it allows you to easily use your favorite applications while driving.” “You just have to say‘ Ok Google ’to go to your next destination with Google Maps or Waze following the GPS navigation directions in real time and traffic alerts,” explained in the description of the app. You can also ask the assistant for updated information on the route, arrival time and possible risks in real time. Or make calls, send messages and add reminders or a personalized do not disturb message to avoid distractions behind the wheel.

To use the Google system you need to have an Android smartphone and a compatible car. If you have Android 9 on mobile or earlier versions, you must download the Android Auto application on the phone. Android 10 phones have Android Auto built in, so you don’t need the app to get started. As in the case of CarPlay, Google claims that Android Auto is available in more than 500 vehicles. For example, in some of manufacturers such as Fiat, Ferrari, Ford, Hyundai, Opel or Lexus.

Does it affect the privacy of passengers putting Alexa in the car?

Some privacy experts warn of the risks of using devices with integrated microphones on a daily basis. Especially considering that the assistants are not perfect and sometimes they are activated by mistake. Manufacturers try to assure users that they care about their privacy as much as possible. Echo Auto has the traditional button on this type of device that allows you to completely deactivate the microphones.

Even if they are not disabled, Amazon insists that Alexa does not record all conversations. Echo devices, according to Jeff Bezos’ company, “are designed to detect only the activation word you have chosen.” This word can be Alexa, Amazon or Echo. “The device detects the activation word by identifying acoustic patterns that match the activation word. No audio is sent or stored in the cloud unless the device has detected the activation word or Alexa has been activated by pressing a button, “says the company on its website. In addition, it ensures that it has a team of scientists and engineers who are dedicated to continually improving the system to prevent unintended activations.