Amazon Kindle ebook readers finally add the most anticipated feature for years, this is how it is activated | Technology

We’re sure most Kindle reader users have missed a certain feature that Amazon has refused to include for years, despite the flood of requests. We finally have it here!

Ebook readers are perfect substitutes for books. Electronic ink simulates paper, does not strain the eyes and can be read in bright sunlight. But in the case of readers Amazon Kindle was missed an indispensable feature of books, which you have surely guessed, if you have one: the covers.

Starting today, you can already place the cover of any book as a Kindle lock screen, instead of the (ugly) limited drawings that Amazon offers.

This new feature It is now available on the Spanish Kindle, as we have seen ourselves in a Kindle Paperwhite that is already a few years old.

Until now, Kindle readers did not allow to place the cover of the books on the reader’s lock screen, when you leave it idle. As you surely know e-ink displays do not consume power with a static display (only when you turn the page), so you can leave the screen on all the time.

Amazon let you choose between 10 or 12 tapestries of questionable taste, which quickly tire. For years users have asked be able to put the cover of the book they are reading as a lock screen, but Amazon hasn’t allowed it … until today.

First of all, it must be explained that this expected function It is only available on certain readers sold in recent years. And only in the models without advertising. This is the list:

Eighth to Tenth Generation Kindle Paperwhite Seventh to Tenth Generation Kindle Oasis Eighth to Tenth Generation Kindle Voyage Seventh Generation

Remember, only in the models without advertising. You can remove the advertising from your Kindle by paying about 20 euros.

If you do not know which Kindle you have, here you have them all with photos and description, so you can identify it.

If you have one of these models, you need the latest firmware update. Tap the 3-dot menu, go into Settings, tap the 3-dot menu again, and tap Update my Kindle.

After the update go back into Settings, tap on Device Options, and you will see a new option called Show screen:

Activate it, and the cover of the last book you opened will be placed on your Kindle’s lock screen. Of course it also works with comics, magazines, or whatever you want …

Thus closes the circle that should have closed from the first day of the launch of the first Kindle …