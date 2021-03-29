The streaming company Amazon is producing a comedy called The USPS, which tells the story of secret mail agents.

With a little touch of irony the streaming company Amazon Studios is developing a spy movie, which is based on the United States Postal Service titled, appropriately, The USPS.

Jermaine fowler, was the protagonist of the successful sequel to the streamer Coming 2 America, and is currently in negotiations to star in the action comedy, which is inspired by a script by Perry janes screenwriter who is part of the 2020 Black List, a list of the most appreciated but not produced scripts in the industry, announced by Desus and Mero in December of last year.

Synopsis

The film tells the story of Michael Griffiths; whose life takes a drastic turn when his mother dies in the line of duty as a postman with a mail route full of surprises. After his unfortunate death, he discovers that his mother was part of a highly trained, covert spy organization that hides in plain sight: the United States Postal Service.

Relationship between Amazon and the Post Office

This funny story allows spy movie lovers to imagine a universe similar to Kingsman, but a much more diverse one. The irony, of course, is that Amazon and the United States Postal Service have a kind of love-hate relationship. On the one hand, The USPS earn lots of money delivering millions of packages of Amazon every year, but for another; thanks to the loving treatment of Amazon with the post office, it’s fair to say that Amazon treats the USPS like an undervalued dealer. Thanks to the nature of their codependent relationship, it probably won’t have anything to do with this spy movie, but it sure is interesting to think how ironic this production is.

The USPS will be a co-production between the streaming company Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment and Chronology, whose Eric Heisserer and Carmen Lewis will produce with Perry Janes’ Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder is an alumnus of the company’s Impact accelerator program.



Other Jermaine Fowler movies

Fowler He starred in the CBS sitcom Superior Donuts and his independent film credits include Sorry to Bother You, Buffaloed, and The Opening Act. He even appears in an uncredited role in Judas and the Black Messiah. Fowler just finished the independent film Am I okay? With Dakota johnson, and you can see him as the lost son of Eddie murphy on Coming 2 America, which can currently be seen on Amazon.

What is the postal service?

The postal service is a system that is responsible for transporting written documents, as well as small or medium-sized packages around the world. All delivery through the postal system is called mail or correspondence, this service is currently not as widely used as before. But even so it is still valid.

When will The USPS premiere?

Although there is currently no official release date, it is estimated that this film will be able to be seen at the end of the year 2021. The release date has not been announced thanks to the international health crisis that has recently delayed a large number of films