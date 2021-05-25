Amazon is close to buying MGM, and with it James Bond, for an extraordinary figure – Tomatazos

A few days ago we told you that there are strong rumors that Amazon wants to buy for MGM for $ 9 billion. It is a truly absurd number, but Variety reported it. In contrast, Disney paid Lucasfilm and Marvel $ 4 billion each. This figure is practically double. Surely you are wondering: Why would Amazon want to shell out so much money for this legendary study? Most think this is due to a greater or lesser extent to James Bond. We cannot deny that this would generate a large amount of profit in cinemas and a large number of subscribers on your streaming service. Agent 007’s franchise is undoubtedly one of the most iconic in movie history.

Now more information has come out regarding this possible purchase. The Wall Street Journal (via Screen Rant) has revealed that negotiations are about to culminate in a deal worth nearly $ 9 billion. Sources close to this situation have mentioned that it is very likely that this deal will be carried out in the next few days. It is not yet a fact, because, if true, the purchase has yet to be approved and proven that it is not a monopoly situation. Here’s what the outlet said in a tweet:

Breaking: Amazon is about to complete a deal to buy the Hollywood studio MGM for nearly $ 9 billion, people close to the situation have said so, with a deal that could come as soon as this week.

Amazon Prime Video has not become the rival to Netflix that Disney Plus and HBO Max have managed to be in no time. A move this aggressive is a sign that they want to become aggressive no matter what. Everything they have invested in the future series of The Lord of the rings is proof of it. This streaming service needs something equivalent to Game of Thrones or Stranger Things – 76% urgently. In other words, something that attracts more subscribers. They’ve gotten lucky as of late with the superhero genre thanks to The Boys – 95% and Invincible – 100%, but this deal is a sign that you want to diversify and attract a broader and more varied audience.

With the problems that the pandemic has brought to the studies, the purchase becomes even more likely because it would be very difficult for a study to refuse to receive a figure of such magnitude in times of crisis.

Remember that MGM went bankrupt a decade ago so its current owners are hedge funds and holding companies that seem to be interested in selling. This of course makes the matter more complicated than buying a studio that only has one owner, but we doubt that this will stop Jeff Bezos.

On the other hand, remember that it was recently revealed why the Lord of the Rings series has such a surprisingly high budget:

The market is crazy, as you could see with the deal between Navajas y Secretos. This is a full season of a huge series focused on creating a world. The number is either a sexy headline or a wacky headline that’s fun to click on, but it’s really building the infrastructure of what it’s going to build the show entirely. But this is a crazy world and several people in this Zoom, especially Bela and I, have been in auction situations where the price starts to go up a lot. There are many claims and we have to make decisions when it comes to when to stretch [el presupuesto] and when to stop. As for how many people should see The Lord of the Rings? A lot. A huge global audience has to show up for this television event and we are confident that this is going to happen.

