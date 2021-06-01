Amazon is behind its technology | Tec Review

The Preliminary Results Program (PREP) of the National Electoral Institute (INE), will be backed by a cloud service offered by Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos, with the capacity to provide information to thousands of people at the same time about the 2021 electoral contest.

The INE PREP has the support of your provider Amazon Web Services (AWS).

On its page, another 32 PREPs can be consulted, which are in charge of autonomous public state organizations.

INE PREP

According to a statement from Amazon, the electoral institute sought solutions in the cloud in order to obtain more security and robustness to disclose the results of the presidential elections.

In 2018, it was the first time he used this type of service.

Meanwhile, this year, the INE will once again have the data storage service with Amazon Simple Storage Service and will use AWS technologies, which offer technology services such as cloud computing, storage, networks, databases to public and private institutions. data, among others.

“This represents a substantive change because the provider has security recognition, it is a service that does not allow operation alterations and does not allow computer attacks, it also provides the availability that the PREP needs to have, because it provides a continuity service for 24 hours”, He said Jorge Torres of the IT Unit of the INE.

According to the official, this cloud system turned 180 degrees the way the storage part and databases are configured.

Since this technology is based on microservices, it allows to consume the applications in a modular way so that they can be scalable throughout the entire infrastructure of the cloud provider.

What time does the PREP start?

However, the PREP is not a system or process with legal value, nor does it have the final electoral results or those used to officially declare the winners of electoral contests.

In accordance with Pablo Corona Fraga, member of the Technical Advisory Committee for the PREP at the INE, this system “has the objective of giving confidence and certainty that the information that is published is the one that was registered in the boxes”.

The federal PREP will be available from 8:00 p.m. due to time zone, since states like Baja California have a delay of two hours with respect to the central time of the country.

PREPs in some states They will start uploading information from 6:00 p.m..

In addition to the federal election, there will also be state and local elections, 15 governorships; 30 local congresses; 1,900 town halls and municipal boards.

The participation of 94 million 800 thousand citizens registered in the Electoral Register is expected, for which the installation of more than 160,000 polls and the hiring of more than 50,000 electoral supervisors and trainers will be necessary.

The app that the federal PREP will use

In an interview with Tec Review, Corona Fraga explained that the PREP serves to avoid gaps in information.

With the PREP, the people who so decide can follow the information that is recorded in the boxes and that is recorded in the tally and tally sheets.

Polling station officials, citizens trained by the INE, are the ones who count the votes and record the results of the polling stations in the tally and tally sheets.

Documents that are taken to the districts to make the official accounting of the votes.

Before saving the records in the electoral packages, several copies are distributed to the representatives of the political parties, and the electoral assistant trainer digitizes the records by taking a photograph that uses a cryptographic fingerprint, a hash that preserves the “fingerprint digital ”thanks to the PREP Casilla application.

The data of the minutes is stored in a file system and is captured by two different people, who can only see data and not logos of political parties.

If the process of capturing the same record is the same in both capturists, the information is validated.

If the data captured by two different people does not match, a third entry enters until validation is achieved. If this is not possible, a file can be declared unreadable and other processes will be followed.

This PREP Casilla application has already been used in other processes such as in the midterm elections in Veracruz, in 2016, in the 2018 elections, in some states in 2020, and now it will be used for the federal election of deputies.

Where to consult the PREP?

The publication is made based on complete packages that are static, digital packages that contain the data of the images and the captured data that are presented in the PREP portal.

“In the case of federal elections there will be cuts every five minutes. Users will not query the original database, so they cannot modify the data, “he said.

The information that is extracted from the database is consolidated in a package and that is published on the PREP website and is the same that will be contained in the sites authorized by the INE called “diffusers”.

These are various public and private academic institutions and the media (press, radio, television and Internet) that will publish the PREP 2021 in accordance with the provisions of the INE call.

This will help balance the consultation load, that is, the availability of the system can be preserved, said the member of the federal COTAPREP.

System audit

For this federal election in 2021, the Iztapalapa Unit of the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM-I) was in charge of the audit of information and communication technologies for the PREP that will be used by the National Electoral Institute.

The results will be delivered on Friday, June 4.

We have worked with the auditor since last year and have addressed observations and recommendations in previous reports.

We do not wait for the final report because we have made progress in addressing what is coming out and it is reported to manage the approval, explained Jorge Torres.

The official pointed out that thanks to the type of provider, the INE has “absolute control” to restrict access, and as it is a modular technology, authorized persons can access only the modules that are necessary through an administration scheme. “

Among other things, the UAM-I will verify that the system corresponds to the auditee and that its database does not contain preliminary results. That is, it will verify that the systems do what they say they do and that there are no vulnerabilities in the system.

Technological developments in the electoral process

The states of Coahuila and Jalisco will install 50 boxes with an electronic ballot box, respectively. They will be the only two states where electronic voting will be implemented, they represent only 0.06% of the total, 163 thousand, which is expected to be installed for the 2021 elections.

These devices were already used in Coahuila and Hidalgo in 2020. The ballot box has security standards, the data is encrypted and guarded, the votes do not travel over the internet, they remain in the ballot box and are counted like the rest of the ballots, therefore that cannot be altered.

In the electronic ballot box you cannot cast more than one vote per person, it avoids the coercion of the vote and guarantees secrecy and is even friendly to the environment.

From the vote to the federal PREP consultation

People will vote in the box that corresponds to them. When a polling place ends the voting day, the votes are counted. Polling station officials, citizens trained by the INE, record the results in a tally and tally record. Copies of the tally and tally record are distributed among the representatives of political parties. An electoral assistant trainer digitizes the record through a photo that is sent by the PREP Casilla application. Digitized files are stored in the cloud. Two different capturists, without knowing each other, receive the files of the minutes and write the information of the report into a system. If the data coincide, the information is validated and the photo of the record is published with the results of the corresponding box. The federal PREP data will be available from 8:00 p.m.