Amazon is already thinking of a sequel to ‘Tomorrow’s war’

According to Deadline, Amazon has already begun to discuss with Skydance and Paramount Pictures the possibility of making a sequel to ‘Tomorrow’s war‘, a science fiction film released on July 2 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries around the world whose review you can read here.

The idea according to the aforementioned medium is that in front of this more than possible new installment they repeat Chris Pratt as the protagonist, Chris McKay as director and Zach Dean as screenwriter. In turn, it is to be hoped that if the project goes ahead, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson and JK Simmons will also be in the game again.

Although, as usual, Amazon has not provided specific data, it has dropped through its social networks that the film has not only performed very well in all the countries where it has been released, but has also obtained a very positive evaluation. by Prime Video users who have seen it.

In fact, according to all the measurements made externally by other companies in the sector, they suggest that we are facing one of the best premieres of a streaming movie so far this year and maybe in history, regardless of the location. platform through which it was launched.

Recall that Paramount had set the premiere of ‘Tomorrow’s war‘in cinemas by the end of 2020, although it was one of many films whose distribution was affected by the pandemic. That’s when Amazon got hold of its $ 200 million pre-paid distribution, in what finally seems to have been as good an investment as those in ‘No Regrets’ or ‘The King of Zamunda’, two other hit Paramount films. that we have also been able to see through Prime Video.