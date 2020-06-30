Amazon has just released a new Prime Video feature, Watch Party, in the United States. to offer the possibility to watch series, movies or documentaries with friends from a distance with chat included in the interface.

This new functionality allows groups of up to a hundred friends Simultaneously and synchronously view any content on the Amazon platform, except for content that can be purchased or rented. All of them, of course, must have a Prime subscription and, given the current limitation, be in US territory.

Prime Video already allowed to follow the playback of content with friends through Twitch, although with a limited catalog

This function is reminiscent of third-party creator services that serve to view content with Netflix or YouTube together with friends.

Watch Party, watching Prime Video with friends officially is a reality

So that using Watch Party in Prime Video is not crazy, the feature is designed to be controlled by the host of the joint viewing, which will be the only one that can start, pause or stop.

The procedure to start one of these views is simple: start the feature from the tab of a content by selecting the Watch Party option, and then provide friends and family with the link which will give them access. In addition, as we have said, it will be possible to chat with the rest.

The joint viewing of content from video-on-demand platforms has become remarkably popular during the confinements resulting from the coronavirus pandemic

Watch Party, for now, only works on desktop And Amazon has not yet explained if there will be a mobile version or if it is being worked on. Nor if her next arrival to other countries is planned.

The joint viewing of content from video-on-demand platforms has become remarkably popular during confinements stemming from the coronavirus pandemic that has hit countries around the world. Extensions like the one that allows this type of practice with Netflix or HBO’s association with Scener, also only in the United States, which enables a similar feature, went viral.

Prime Video, in addition, already partially allowed to follow the playback of content with friends through Twitch, although the catalog was scarce.

Share Amazon is adding to Prime Video the ability to view content with friends starting in the United States