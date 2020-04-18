By Jeffrey Dastin and Krystal Hu

Apr 18 (.) – Amazon.com Inc has started using thermal cameras in its warehouses to speed up the detection of feverish workers who may be infected with the coronavirus, employees consulted by . said.

The cameras measure the amount of heat that people emit in relation to their environment. This method requires less time and contact than the forehead thermometers Amazon previously used, the workers consulted said.

Cases of the virus have been reported in employees at more than 50 Amazon warehouses in the United States. That has led some workers to worry about their safety and to leave their jobs. Unions and authorities have asked Amazon to close facilities.

The use of cameras, of which until now nothing had been published in any media, is one more example of the formulas being explored by the second company that generates the most employment in the United States to contain the spread of the virus without closing warehouses, essential for its operation.

The US states have given the green light to Amazon to continue distributing goods during confinement, which affects almost the entire country.

In France, Amazon has temporarily closed six of its centers, as a result of a dispute with workers about the risks of contagion from the coronavirus.

Other companies that have explored the use of thermal camera technology include Tyson Foods Inc and Intel Corp. Camera systems, which were widely used in Asian airports after the SARS epidemic in 2003, can cost between $ 5,000 and $ 20,000.

This week and last week, Amazon installed the thermal camera hardware in at least six warehouses outside Los Angeles and Seattle, where the company is based, according to consulted employees and messages on social media.

Thermal cameras will also replace thermometers at the entrances of many of Amazon’s Whole Foods stores, according to a recent note to staff that . had access to and previously reported by Business Insider.

(Information from Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Krystal Hu in New York)