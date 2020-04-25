Amazon Indians cry out for help in the face of abandonment amid pandemic = (Video) = Bogotá, Apr 24 2020 (.) – Leaders of indigenous peoples of the Amazon asked this Friday for international humanitarian aid in the face of the abandonment they are in and the risk that run amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus. “There are no doctors in our communities, there are no prevention materials for this pandemic (…) There is no support in the area of ​​food,” deplored José Gregorio Díaz, of the Coordinator Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA), which groups the nine countries that share the largest tropical forest in the world. During a videoconference between this organization and Amnesty International, indigenous representatives complained about the little assistance they receive from governments of the region despite the expansion of COVID-19. Díaz also denounced that illegal miners and loggers take advantage of the confinement imposed in several countries. They are from the area to operate “with impunity”, putting the communities in isolation at risk of contagion. “One of the last options we ask for is that international humanitarian aid be authorized to reach our communities (…) and thus can prevent ethnocide in the entire Amazon basin, “he said. According to COICA, which coordinates organizations in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia, Suriname, French Guiana and French Guiana, there is no registry of people infected with the virus in the native towns. In the world, at least 190,000 people have died and almost three million have been infected by the disease that emerged in China in December. A month ago, a spokesperson for COICA, Claudette Labonte, called for greater protection against invasion of miners, drug traffickers, loggers, land invaders and tourists in the indigenous territories of the Amazon. “Indigenous people living in voluntary isolation are especially vulnerable to s infectious diseases since they have no immunity to most of these diseases, “he told .. Native communities are crucial guardians of biodiversity, a role recognized by the IPCC, the UN’s group of experts on climate change. They protect a forest area containing an estimate of more than 200 billion tons of carbon. The deforestation rate on indigenous lands is less than half that of other areas, but these communities are equally threatened by illegal activities and large projects. farms promoted by governments. 60% of the Amazon rainforest is in Brazil, the country most affected in Latin America by the new coronavirus.dl / lv / yow