Amazon, in talks to buy the film studio MGM: The Information

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc is in talks to acquire well-known US film studio MGM, The Information reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The status of the Amazon and MGM talks is unclear and an agreement may not be reached, according to the report.

The film studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, it also owns the Epix cable channel and makes television shows, including the popular The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Vikings and Shark Tank.

Amazon declined to refer to the report, saying it “does not comment on rumors or speculation.”

In December, Reuters reported that the film studio was exploring a sale and had turned to investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and initiated a formal sale process.

(Report by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)