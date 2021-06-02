Amazon helps you forget Singstar with this karaoke kit

2 mics and a DYNASONICS speaker to give a musical touch to your meetings with friends.

You don’t need Singstar to enjoy a good karaoke with your friends, that’s what this is for DYNASONICS karaoke with a powerful speaker and two microphones. This is an opportunity that you cannot miss if you want to give your meetings a musical touch, as this model is at half price. That’s right, its original price is 57.99 euros, but now you can buy it at Amazon for 27.80 euros.

A musical touch for hangouts with friends

A karaoke is synonymous with fun when you get together with family and friends. And we all like to hit the mark by showing our best vocal skills in front of the microphone. If you also like to sing your favorite songs trying -or not- tune, this DYNASONICS karaoke is a good choice.

It is composed of two microphones that the protagonists will share and a speaker that will emit the music at full power. Also, you can connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to play karaoke songs there. For example, you can use some of the best karaoke apps for mobiles. For a better visualization of the lyrics that will appear on the screen, the speaker has a mobile stand.

This karaoke kit also has a long-lasting internal rechargeable battery. In addition, it gives you the possibility of using it as a speaker to simply listen to the music that you share from your mobile or that you play from the USB or microSD memory that you can connect to the speaker. You know, this karaoke kit from DYNASONICS it’s half price, It is a good time to buy it and have an even better time when you meet friends.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

