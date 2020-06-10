The clones of Apple’s AirPods number in the dozens, but not all offer so much advanced technology and functionality for only 25.99 euros.

The trend is already unstoppable and without a doubt headphones are doomed in the mobile industry, or at least those who need cables are, because the gradual abandonment of the audio-jack connectors is now joined by the movement of an Apple that will dispense with EarPods in the sales packages of the new iPhone.

Preparing for the future is simple, in any case, because today getting quality Bluetooth headphones is not that expensive as it was in its beginnings, and even on Amazon you can find gadgets as interesting as these Heropi TWS that hide a lot of technology at the best price for almost essential accessories.

In fact, they are perfect clones of Apple AirPods on the outside, while inside they advance with such interesting capabilities as the latest generation Bluetooth 5.0 LE with EDR inside a case that take care of the details with its IPx5 certification so you can run with them and even get them wet.

Many are the clones of the AirPods that you can find, but very few that include so much technology at a ridiculous price of only 25.99 euros: sound quality, automatic pairing, water resistance and wireless charging

This is the Heropi TWS 2020 Bluetooth headphones

If you want to know more about these wireless headphones from the Chinese manufacturer Heropi, it should be noted that start with a familiar design, very Apple both the headphones themselves and their transport box that also serves to charge them, and which has Qi standard compatibility so you can fill their batteries by wireless charging.

Forget about your cables forever, thanks also to its technology Bluetooth 5.0 energy efficient with all the standards to offer the best sound quality with the lowest energy consumption, also leaving autonomy in an acceptable 4 hours in line with the rest of the competitors.

Its ultralight polycarbonate construction also offers the support and comfort necessary to play sports with them positions, something to which the IPx5 certification that gives them resistance to water to be able to sweat them when running, or slightly wet them to wash them later. They are not suitable for swimming pools or the beach, so wet them but be careful.

They also have a very attractive functionality inherited from the Galaxy Wearables, and it is enough to remove them from their transport box for the magic to take place and the self-pairing function is activated with our smartphone, which must have Bluetooth connectivity activated. As if this were not enough, can also be controlled by tapping on the headphones for basic functions such as changing songs, answering calls or activating Google Assistant, so they do not lack anything for a price of only 25.99 euros on offer on Amazon:

