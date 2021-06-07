Amazon Has a New Home Security Kit with Sensors That Is Cheaper for Prime Users | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to secure your home while you go on vacation, the new Ring Alarm system has sensors that will detect movements, open windows and doors to always be alert.

Something that can completely ruin your vacation is having someone come into your house when you are not there. And is that this year many more people will go on vacation taking into account the limitations that we have had since last year and there is nothing like an empty city to do, literally, the “August of thieves.”

If you want to protect your home you can install alarm systems such as this new Amazon Ring Alarm kit. It is a complete alarm system for homes with sensors that will notify you when they detect an open door, a window that opens or a strange movement.

It is a security system created by Ring, an Amazon company and that normally costs 249 euros. But right now, only if you are a Prime user, you can buy it for only 149 euros.

5-piece kit to secure your home. It has a connection hub, motion sensor, window sensor, siren and control panel that you can also control with Alexa.

It is an exclusive offer for Prime users and chances are high that you already are, so you should hurry to get one and have it delivered as soon as possible. If you are not a Prime user yet, you can sign up for free and try it without obligation for 30 days.

This Initial Ring Alarm Home Security System has 5 products. It has a control panel and central hub for the rest of the sensors with a numeric keypad and buttons to control the alarm. It is also compatible with Alexa so you can ask from your smart speaker to arm or disarm the alarm without touching a button.

It also includes a base station, motion sensor, window and door contact sensor, and extender to allow more Ring products to be connected wirelessly. Combine it with more sensors or security cameras to create a complete alarm system.

It works without subscriptions, although for 10 euros a month you have more functions

You can install Ring Alarm yourself, without the need to hire anyone since it is very easy to put the sensors at different points in your house. It doesn’t have any kind of monthly contract or subscription to make it work. It is connecting everything and associating it with your mobile application to make it work.

Amazon offers Ring Protect Plus, a subscription of 10 euros per month for Ring customers that gives more versatility to the alarm system.

You will have access to a video history of up to 30 days if you have cameras, in addition to giving you the ability to save, share and capture the videos.

Add assisted surveillance, mobile data for the Ring system, in this way even if you don’t have WiFi you will always be connected and extended warranties plus a 10% discount on other sensors and Ring products.

If you want to add more accessories to the Ring system, you have to know that the extra motion detector costs 35 euros, the window and door sensor 25 euros and the exterior siren costs 79 euros.

Remember that to access this alarm system for only 149 euros you will have to sign up for Amazon Prime beforehand.

