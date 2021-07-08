Amazon has a family: Prime Video secures sagas rights from Universal

Let there be no doubt that Amazon is keen to dominate streaming. After it was revealed that the company acquired the MGM catalog, it has also secured the streaming rights to some of the most famous and blockbuster sagas from Universal studio. This means that Prime Video will feature the following installments of Fast and Furious – 28%, as well as those that started Jurassic World – 71%.

According to Variety, Amazon has reached an agreement with Universal to have the films of its most famous franchises on its streaming service and after a window period for their theatrical release. The deal would be that, in the United States, the launches that that studio makes in 2022 reach Prime Video after four months from their arrival in theaters, because in that country the conglomerate of NBC and Universal have their own platform called Peacock.

This means that expected releases like Jurassic World: Dominion, the sequel to Minions – 56% and Sing, as well as that of Puss in Boots – 84% will arrive exclusively on Prime Video after four months from its theatrical release date. With this, the platform plans to strengthen its catalog while the studio fills its pockets with the license for all these titles. It is not clear whether conditions will be the same in international markets.

These types of agreements have become very popular. A few months ago a similar one was revealed between the Sony studio and Netflix, where that platform won the license to put the films of that production company in its catalog for 18 months. The amount that was paid was US $ 1 billion for four years starting with the 2022 releases. It has not been said how long the new one between Prime Video and Universal will last, only of the titles for next year.

Films from other smaller studios under the Universal umbrella, like the horror label Blumhouse, which most recently gave hits like The Invisible Man 90%, and Focus Features, of Oscar-winning films like Beautiful Revenge – 90% or highly anticipated as Last Night in Soho, will also come exclusively to Prime Video as part of the deal. This is the first agreement between the platform and one of the largest studio in the industry.

What makes Deadline’s report on the deal stand out is that it indicates that studios are increasingly willing to license their productions to streaming services rather than cable channels. Note that Sony previously sold them to Starz while Universal had a deal with HBO. Rather than ending the cinema, it seems rather that all these platforms are suffocating pay television and, in general, TV programming.

While obtaining those licenses and completing the acquisition of MGM, Amazon continues to work on its original films and series. Do not forget that he is investing heavily in achieving a success and hence he has spent more than US $ 350 million in the production of just one season of his series of The Lord of the Rings, with a view to becoming a subscription must for the tv lovers.

