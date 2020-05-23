In an attempt to destroy rival Fortnite and League of Legends titles, and fully enter the lucrative world of video games, Amazon has just released its first big-budget video game called Crucible.

The company that was once an online book store, today wants to conquer an entertainment sector that is difficult to master. However, Amazon is clear that this is something it wants to do.

Crucible, the free third person shooting game, It is founded by players who work with teammates to defeat or fight alien creatures. This title was released earlier today (May 20) in Amazon Game Studios.

Although Crucible is the first fit attempt to enter original video game production, Amazon already had a foothold in this entertainment sector. In 2014, the giant Jeff Bezos acquired the live streaming platform Twitch, whose traffic is concentrated in the world of video games.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter believes Amazon is looking to break into game distribution “the same way they got into books and music” and says Crucible could be a first step toward achieving that goal. “If they go further in games, it makes sense that they offer a streaming service and they probably want exclusive games for that service.”he wrote to CNBC.

The launch marks Amazon as the second tech giant besides Microsoft to launch a big-budget game. However, other companies such as Google, Apple and Facebook are gradually gathering in this sector.

For example, Facebook has opted for virtual reality games with major acquisitions like Oculus for $ 2 billion. Google is opening its own gaming studio in Montreal for your streaming service, Stadia and Apple launched its Arcade subscription service last fall.

The launch of Crucible comes at a mixed time for the industry. On the one hand the consumption and use of video games has been triggered by the quarantine caused by the coronavirus. The other side of the coin tells them that it’s a competitive year for shooter games. Call of Duty: Warzone launched in March and Riot Games is gearing up for the launch of its game Valorant this year.

Pachter also pointed out that the world of video games is a very competitive one, so a failure of Crucible would be nothing strange. However, he says that this will definitely not be the end of Amazon’s ambitions.

“Games are a tough business, so it makes sense that it takes a while to develop a success,” he said. “If they can’t compete with‘ Crucible ’, they will try‘ New World. ’ If that doesn’t work, they will try again. ”.

New World is the second to launch to enter the Amazon Game Studios market. It is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMO) that was originally due out in May, but was delayed launch until August.

