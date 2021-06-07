Amazon gives you 10 euros for Prime Day if you spend 10 euros on products from small and medium-sized companies | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want to get free credit to make purchases on Amazon Prime Day 2021? Amazon gives you 10 euros if you spend 10 euros on products from small and medium-sized companies. Discover the conditions of the promotion and take the opportunity to save!

There are barely two weeks until Amazon Prime Day 2021 is celebrated. On this occasion the great shopping event of the e-commerce giant takes place on June 21 and 22, and surely you already have your wish list ready to take advantage of the succulent discounts that await us in these days.

But we have very good news that allows you to save even more. Amazon gives you 10 euros for your Prime Day purchases if you now spend at least 10 euros on selected products from small and medium-sized companies. Below we explain in detail what this offer consists of, and if you wish, you can consult the legal conditions on this page.

The small and medium business promotion allows you to get 10 euros of credit for your Prime Day purchases. To do this, all you have to do is spend at least 10 euros on a series of selected products from small and medium-sized companies for sale on Amazon Spain.

Earn € 10 for Prime Day buying € 10 in products from small and medium-sized companies

If you want to know the selected products, you can see them on this page. You will find items from countless categories, from cosmetic products and food supplements, through masks and drugstore items, to electronic devices and household appliances.

For example, An interesting purchase to benefit from this promotion is this programmable pot from NewCook. It has a capacity of 5 liters, has 8 pre-configured menus and can be programmed up to 24 hours. Its price is 44.90 euros, but thanks to this offer it actually costs you 34.90 euros, since you get 10 euros to make purchases on Prime Day.

The orders that enter the offer are those made from today, Monday, June 7, until next Sunday, June 20, just one day before Prime Day is celebrated.

After purchasing one of the selected products worth at least 10 euros, You can request your 10 euro credit for Prime Day through the confirmation email that will reach your inbox. Remember that you can only redeem this gift voucher on your purchases on June 21 and 22.

