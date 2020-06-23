In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A coupon of five euros discount it always comes in handy, especially in a store like Amazon, with such a variety of products and also free shipping.

Amazon is giving away 5 euro coupons, but only to certain Prime users, although we do not know what the condition is. Possibly, to those who haven’t bought in a long time, or who have never used coupons, to get used to using them.

You are notifying customers by email, but perhaps you have missed it, or you have not checked the email. Fortunately, there is a very easy way to check if you are entitled to the coupon. Simply log in with your account in the browser, and enter this Amazon website. If it corresponds to you a € 5 coupon from Amazon, You will see the code on the screen to use it. As we have said, an essential condition is that you are an Amazon Prime customer.

Another simple way to check it is to simulate an order greater than 25 euros and, when paying, enter the code DISCOUNT 5E. If you discount 5 euros on the total order, you are authorized to use it.

In the event that you are among the lucky ones, there are a number of conditions. You must carry out a minimum purchase of 25 euros before July 5. And some products are excluded, such as ebooks and digital music, infant formulas for babies, books and wrapping paper.

Everything else goes into the discount, including video games, movies, mobiles, laptops, headphones, televisions, and everything you want.

If you want to try your luck, visit this Amazon website, log in with your account … and good luck!

