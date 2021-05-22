Amazon gives a second season to ‘The Wheel of Time’ without having premiered the first

Amazon Prime Video has renewed the fantasy series ‘The Wheel of Time’ for a second season. The announcement coincides with the end of the filming of the first, which is being recorded in the Czech Republic.

With this many Ta’veren in one place, one season was never going to be enough. #TheWheelOfTime #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/CtuGitxPSn ? The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) May 20, 2021

The adaptation of Robert Jordan’s novels is set in an epic world of magic where only a few women can access it. The series follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), who belongs to Aes Sedai, a powerful women’s organization in the city of Two Rivers. Moiraine, along with five other young people, will embark on a dangerous journey around the world. One of the boys has been prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity. Another of the characters that will cross his path will be Logain Ablar, played by Álvaro Morte (‘La casa de papel’). The first season of ‘The Wheel of Time’ does not yet have a release date on Amazon Prime Video.

Those in charge of carrying it out

Rafe Judkins (‘Agents of SHIELD’), showrunner and executive producer of the series stated that this project has excited him since he was a teenager, and shows his gratitude to Amazon Studios for betting on the project: “Confirming a second season before the first has been released is a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and in the title itself, and we couldn’t be happier to continue living and working in the world that Robert Jordan created. “Judkins revealed that the second season would continue to expand the universe created in the first.

Vernon Snaders, one of the great directors of Amazon confirmed this: “It is a successful series of fantasy novels by Robert Jordan, famous for the richness of the world and the diversity of the characters he created. The approach that Rafe and his team have taken to this project is a testament to Amazon Studios’ commitment to bringing something special to devoted fans of the series around the world.. In collaboration with the Sony Pictures Television team, we wanted to break the news to our Prime Video customers of the launch of a second season so they would know that the journey continues. “

Joshua Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton are some of the actors who are among the cast of the first season. We also know that the co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures will feature Uta Briesewitz as the director of the first chapters. Actress Rosamund Pike also signs as producer, and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as production consultants.