During the second half of next season, the Amazon company will exclusively broadcast an NFL game that will take place on Saturday night.

The agreement that the American company reached with the league is part of an extension of the contract for the series of meetings that take place on Thursday during prime time and in which Amazon already had participation.

In keeping with the NFL’s commitment to making its games available on free and open television, the game will also be televised in the local markets of participating teams.

“As our relationship expanded, Amazon became a trusted and valuable partner to the NFL,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL Director of Media and Business. “Expanding this partnership around Thursday Night Football continues our critical mission to deliver NFL games to as many fans as possible, both in the United States and around the world.”

“We are delighted to renew our Thursday Night Football agreement with the NFL, and we are excited to expand our relationship to include exclusive global broadcast rights to an additional regular season game in 2020,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video. at Amazon “We know that Prime members and the Twitch community around the world love the NFL, and we remain committed to providing them with the best and most customizable streaming experience possible, with a wide selection of premium content available at their fingertips.”

In 2019, Thursday Night Football presented by Bud Light Platinum delivered an average audience of 15.4 million viewers, including FOX, NFL Network, FOX Sports, Digital NFL, FOX Sports digital, Prime Video, Twitch and Verizon Media mobile properties.

