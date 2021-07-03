Amazon Games gives you the mythical Monkey Island, and other classics from LucasArts | Gaming

Free games to start the weekend. And if they are classics that defined the history of video games, much better …

It seems that Twitch has already gained enough popularity to walk alone, so Amazon is decoupling it from Prime Gaming. It’s a good decision, because the whole free games topic was a bit confusing.

Hereinafter you no longer need a Twitch account (or install its app on the PC) to play the free games that Amazon Prime gives away.

Amazon launches a new game app called Amazon Games, and celebrates it by giving away one of the best games in history: The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition. Here you can see the introduction in Spanish. Its soundtrack is spectacular:

The Secret of Monkey Island is an adventure game released in 1991 that made a huge impact at the time and set the path for this genre for the next decade.

If you’ve seen the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, it’s the same style of humor and adventures. They even share characters. Many claim that the movies took almost everything from the games, although both are inspired by the pirate attraction of Disney theme parks.

This Microsoft laptop is available in various configurations, with an 11th generation Core i5 or i7 processor, also Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7, as well as variable storage, always of the SSD type.

The version that Amazon Games gives away is the Special Edition, which was released in 2009. It has graphics redesigned to 1080p, orchestrated soundtrack and voices, although you have to admit that the redesign of the characters is very bad. But you can switch between the classic version and the new one, at the push of a button.

To get it, the only requirement is have an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t have it, you can subscribe for a free month, add the games to your account, and keep them forever, even if you stop being Prime.

Amazon offers a one-month trial of its Prime service completely free of charge. You can continue once the test is over or sign up freely.

The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition It is not the only game that Amazon gives away in the month of July. You can also download the following titles for free:

Batman – The Enemy Within (Telltale) The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature RAD Automachef Tales of the Neon Sea Portal Dogs

You have until August 2nd to claim them on this Prime Gaming website, and add them to your account.

If you want to play them, you have to install the Amazon Games launcher, which is activated with your Amazon account. Even if you are not Prime, you can still play the games.

As we discussed in the headline, Amazon intends to give away more LucasArts classics from the 90s.

The August 1 will offer another myth: Indiana Jones & the Fate of Atlantis, another adventure with a script at the height of the best Indiana Jones films, set in Atlantis.

The September 1st reach Sam & Max Hit the Road, the two craziest detectives in the world of video games, who 30 years later are still fighting. They will soon release their first virtual reality game.