The billionaire donated $ 100 million for food amid the pandemic

In the face of this public health emergency that is experienced worldwide by the coronavirusThere are many celebrities who have donated money to help in one way or another, both in surgical materials and food. But one of them, who is not famous for some artistic talent but for running one of the largest companies in the world as it is Amazon, donated $ 100 million.

This is the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, who donated that amount of money to the food banks of U.S and thus guarantee that everyone can eat in the midst of these difficult moments that the country is experiencing. Let us remember that it is not only the pandemic of COVID-19 but the entire economic recession experienced by the quarantine, since many companies halted their activities and the employees have had no income.

View this post on Instagram Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly. Non-profit food banks and food pantries rely in large part on surplus food from a range of food businesses. For example, many restaurants donate excess food. But during this time of social distancing, restaurants are closed, and many other normal channels of excess food have also shut down. To make matters worse, as supply is dwindling, demand for food bank services is going up.⁣ ⁣ Today, I want to support those on the front lines at our nation’s food banks and those who are relying on them for food with a $ 100 million gift to @FeedingAmerica. Feeding America will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, getting food to those countless families who need it.⁣ ⁣ Feeding America is the largest non-profit focused on food security. Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during this time. If you want to help, the link to Feeding America is in my bio. They’d be excited and grateful for donations of any size. A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on Apr 2, 2020 at 11:00 am PDT

There are millions of people who live in U.S They are turning to food banks during this difficult time. Jeff Bazos without a doubt, he is a person who has just demonstrated that he is supporting all those affected by the crisis with something as essential as food.

