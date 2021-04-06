Amazon fired two workers for badmouthing the company in public



Amazon acknowledged the firing.

Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP / Getty Images

Amazon It illegally fired two of its female employees last year for publicly criticizing the company, a retaliation not permitted under US law, according to the US National Labor Relations Board, an independent federal agency.

The New York Times, which contacted one of the two affected former workers, said Monday that the board, charged with protecting the rights of private sector workers, has notified her and her partner that it will press charges against Amazon if they fail to do so. offers compensation.

“It is a moral victory and shows that we are on the right side of history and on the right side of the law. told the newspaper Emily Cunningham, who was fired in mid-April last year along with her partner Maren Costa.

These two user experience designers posted on Twitter on several occasions their discrepancies with the operation of the Seattle company (Washington state, USA), both in terms of environmental policies and job protection and safety.

In particular, Cunningham and Costa criticized the response that Amazon was adopting to the covid-19 pandemic – at that time the first wave was being experienced in the US – and argued that it was not doing enough to ensure the safety and health of its employees, especially delivery men and warehouse workers.

The firm that directs Jeff bezos it justified the dismissals because the workers had “violated internal corporate regulations”, which prevented employees from speaking publicly on internal issues without authorization from their superiors.

This resolution comes just as the board scrutinizes the votes of an election among the employees of an Amazon warehouse in Alabama to decide whether to organize into a union, which would be the first of the company’s workers in the United States. .

Keep reading: New York will increase taxes on those who earn more than a million dollars