The Amazon Fire HD 8 and Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus have been renewed by Amazon, and the company has launched its new tablets, with more power than the previous ones, but with a similar price, and, as always, with its own version of Android.

Amazon, in addition to being one of the best online stores out there right now, also is in charge of manufacturing some own brand products which, as it could not be otherwise, sells in its own online store, such as the Kindle, which we have told you about once and which are characterized by being the best ebook readers you can buy right now.

This is the new Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus

Amazon has renewed its 8-inch tablet, and this time, it wanted to launch two different versions that, of course, they only differ in the amount of RAM and that, according to the company’s own file, the Plus model takes an hour less to charge with the charger that includes the box of the same.

Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

Specifications Amazon Fire HD 8 Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

Dimensions: 202 x 137 x 9.7mm

Weight 355 g

Screen 8 inches at HD resolution (1280 x 800 pixels)



Pixel Density 189 pixels per inch

2.0 GHz QuadCore Processor

RAM2 GB3 GB

Operating system Fire OS on Android

Storage 32GB or 64GB with SD card support

Cameras 2-megapixel rear and 2-megapixel front

Battery Up to 12 hours – no amperage data –

Others Dual speakers, USB Type C (2.0)

Release date June 3

Amazon has improved the performance of its tablets, and one of the improvements has been to add the USB Type C to replace the MicroUSB that we were in the previous generation. A change that adapts the tablet to the current moment of the market, in which launching a product with microUSB is nothing more than a delay of the inevitable change to USB Type C.

The screen of both tablets is 8 inches, at HD + resolution, 1280 x 800 pixels and that, although it does not yield as many pixels per inch as a mobile, it is relatively sufficient for the price for which they have been presented, at the moment, in the United States.

The design of these tablets is continuous, and we did not find a design without frames. Although, yes, for the first time, Amazon has added new colors in addition to black, specifically white, blue and red, which You can choose only on the Amazon Fire HD 8, not on the Plus model. It should be noted that in this Plus model, we also find Qi wireless charging, which has surprised us a lot.

It is a fairly correct renovation, from which some improvement in design could be expected, but which, broadly speaking, improves important aspects like processor, storage and connections, which were the company’s priority for cheap tablets.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 will go on sale next June 3 for $ 89, while the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus will do it for a price of $ 109. For your arrival in Spain, for the moment, we will have to wait a while.

Follow Andro4all