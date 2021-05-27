Amazon Fire HD 10, analysis

Amazon’s foray into the device market can be seen as very particular. Surely your most popular device is the first one you launched, your Kindle e-books, which relied on the extensive library of titles using Amazon’s own format and which has become a success and the rival to beat in this market. But Amazon has not settled for the electronic book and has dared to other markets with uneven results, such as the failed foray into mobile phones with the ill-fated Fire Phone.

Precisely under the Fire brand in 2012, Amazon announced the launch of its own tablet called Fire HD or Kindle Fire HD which, as peculiarities, offered a low price for its features and, on the other hand, the limitation that it used a proprietary system to work, that is, that it was not compatible with some of the functions of the most popular operating system on tablets both then and now, Google’s Android OS.

We have had the opportunity to try the latest in the Fire HD family, the Fire HD 10 2021. It should be noted that the model launched in 2019 was also called Fire HD 10 (number that refers to the size of the screen in inches) and that therefore you have to look at the launch year to know which Amazon tablet we are talking about. Actually specifications in hand this new model has few differences with respect to its predecessor.

Model analyzed

Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 (11th Gen)

Screen

2021

Cameras

1920 × 1200 IPS aspect ratio 16:10

Sensors

Accelerometer

Memory

32 GB storage (expandable SDXC) 3 GB RAM

Dimensions

247/166 / 9.2 mm

Weight

465 g

Drums

12 hours of autonomy

Operating system

Fire OS 7 on Android 9

Web

Price

149.99 euros

Reviewing specifications, both have a Cortex-A53 Octacore processor and the same Mediatek MT8183 chipset, the 10.1-inch IPS screen is also identical with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels that translates into a pixel density of 224 dots per inch. . Both have a USB Type-C connector, both are offered with two storage capacities of 32 and 64 Gb and both have the same MicroSDXC memory card slot.

You have to look with a magnifying glass to see differences … but there are. One of the main ones is that this new Fire HD 10 is lighter, 465 grams compared to 504 grams of its predecessor, and has more RAM: 3 Gb compared to 2Gb. In the cameras section there are also differences since the camera sensor of this new Amazon model is 5 megapixels compared to 2 megapixels of the previous model. There are also differences in Bluetooth compatibility since the new model already supports version 5 while the previous one stayed in 4.2.

Amazon Fire HD 10 2021: Looking with a magnifying glass

But looking with a magnifying glass there are important factors to take into account that should not go unnoticed. One is that the screen of this new model has been manufactured with a reinforced aluminum silicate glass that gives it a very high resistance (according to Amazon, 1.7 times more resistant than the latest 10.2-inch iPad from Apple). Another interesting factor is the size, this device is somewhat thinner (9.2 compared to 9.8n millimeters) and less tall (247 compared to 262 mm) and achieves a screen-to-chassis ratio of 72.1% compared to to the 71 of its predecessor.

As for the battery, which is another important element for a device of these characteristics, we have not found technical specifications but due to Amazon’s statements battery life is 12 hours, which is the same as advertised for the previous model. In summary, it is not much less a revolution but there are details such as the resistance of the screen or the lightness that can be decisive for the purchase.

Fully immersed in the test, the first impression of this Fire HD 10 is that its appearance and construction is similar to that of the rest of Amazon models with a plastic frame of sufficient quality and quite thick bezels (although as we have seen they have improved with compared to the previous generation). In the box we will find only a cable and the charger as well as a set of basic instructions to put it into operation.

Lightness

The tablet is extremely light and is easy to carry with one hand. The plastic is rough enough that the device does not slip from our hands. Construction not exceptional and you can notice that the case gives a little or some slight creaking when you squeeze the device lightly with your hands. But keep in mind that it is a tablet with a groundbreaking price. Simply for 150 euros there are no tablets with finishes and materials superior to those of the Fire HD 10.

Once turned on we do not know if it will be subjective but the screen seemed to us that it had more brightness and it was less susceptible to reflections than other models of the brand. Perhaps the new reinforced glass has contributed to this point. However, it still reflects more than other competing models and it is difficult to get a good view in bright sunlight. It is a screen that has a good quality but with some weaknesses such as the contrast, but in normal conditions (not direct and dim artificial light) the representation of the colors and the response of the screen are very good.

We have carried out tests with different video content both online and stored in the device’s memory and we have not noticed any playback defect or delay, which makes it seem like an ideal multimedia tablet under these conditions. The sound, as expected, is not very good but that is a circumstance shared by all tablets of this size due to the limited space to have the speakers.

Performance

Regarding performance we have carried out tests with some games and applications that could put the Fire HD 10 hardware in difficulties but we have not managed to find the tickle. We must also bear in mind that access to applications is limited since we can only install those found in Amazon’s own app store, which has surely made sure that the performance of all of them is good, especially if we take into account that it is your most powerful tablet.

The difference between the 2Gb of memory of the Fire HD 8 or the 10 of the previous generation and the 3 available in this new Fire can be seen somewhat in the most demanding applications such as video playback, although in most of those are commonly used (web browsing, email …) there is not much difference. Once again, the improvement has been focused on providing a better multimedia experience, although the chipset and processor have not been updated, so the difference, as we say, is small.

Normally the camera is not a differential factor when choosing a tablet, especially if we take into account the price range. Even so, the 5 megapixels of this new version are an important improvement over the camera of the previous model and it shows in the photos we have taken as tests. Even so, these shots have a somewhat fair quality if we compare it with what we can get with a mobile phone of a similar category.

One of the most outstanding features that the previous Fire HD 10 had was the battery life. In all the tests that we have consulted we have seen that the tablet offered a greater autonomy than declared, something that is not usually usual. Some tests even claimed that it doubled it and could last up to 24 hours. In our tests of the new Fire HD 10 the truth is that the battery life has also far exceeded the declared 12 hours even with video playback.

Conclusions.

With this update of its Fire HD 10 Amazon has retouched some specifications of its most powerful tablet although these changes the truth is that they seem to fall a little short for an update two years later. What Amazon is still hitting is the philosophy of the product that offers performance and quality above what can be expected from a device of that price and with those characteristics.

Perhaps the two most interesting points that have been improved is the new more resistant screen, so it can become an attractive tablet for school use or in other “difficult” environments, and in the increase in memory that although it does not mean a spectacular improvement does increase performance. What continues to be a handicap is the lack of presence of the application store and the Google utilities ecosystem, but the truth is that for 150 euros it is very difficult to find a comparable tablet on the market.

Final evaluation SUMMARY

This new Fire HD 10 follows the line of its predecessor offering a quality tablet at an unbeatable price with some unique features such as the resistance of the new screen and the great battery life

