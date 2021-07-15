Amazon filters versions and prices of the Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 will be the smartwatch of greatest interest for the remainder of the year, except for the news that Apple may present. Samsung prepares its launch for the Unpacked event in August, but from Amazon Canada they have been ahead by announcing versions and prices. The retailer’s ad has already been withdrawn, but the information has been captured as expected.

You already know how the situation is in the wearables segment. Samsung successfully dominates the sale of smartphones worldwide with the Android software base, but has not been able to repeat the success in other mobile segments such as watches where Apple sweeps sales with its Watch. Part of the problem lies in the strategy of using its own operating system, Tizen OS, for this segment, one of the promising ‘mobile Linux’ systems that should have become an alternative to Android, but which have fallen by the wayside.

Very well implemented by Samsung in its watches and with a good number of its own apps for the platform, the big problem is that it does not attract third-party developers and does not take advantage of the great Google ecosystem. Galaxy Watch 4 will be a radical change of scenery since it will be the Samsung’s first smart watch based on the Wear OS system, the official Google for wearables.

In addition to software and considering that these devices are increasingly directed to provide monitoring and data of physical activity and health, Samsung will add the ability to measure blood sugar levels to other functions such as heart rate and EKG, blood oxygen SpO2 and VO2 Max GPS.

Galaxy Watch 4, versions and prices

There have been two versions filtered by Amazon Canada, differentiated mainly by the size of the sphere and its degree of connectivity, only with Wi-Fi or the one that adds support for 4G mobile networks:

Galaxy Watch 4 will be the base version, without rotating bezel and in two versions of 40 mm and 44 mm, with respective prices of 250 and 280 dollars. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the superior version, with the very personal and attractive rotating bezel, stainless steel chassis and two variants according to size of 42 and 46 mm with respective prices of 340 and 360 dollars.

We don’t know the rest of the hardware components, but Samsung has Exynos chipsets to bore on any level. No changes are expected in RAM (1 GB) or internal storage (8 GB) for this model that will become a reference and now with Wear OS the way to go if Android partners want to compete with Apple Watch.