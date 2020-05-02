Amazon It widens its drop on Wall Street to more than 6% this Friday after publishing results and confirming an increase in its operating costs due to the coronavirus. The e-commerce giant has been one of the most bullish stocks in Wall street during the crisis because its business model has been reinforced, but the company founded by Jeff Bezos It has also been impacted by the pandemic.

The first quarter income they have risen 26%, up $ 75.5 billion, a figure that has exceeded the consensus forecast of $ 74.1 billion. However the earnings per share (EPS) It has been $ 5.01, down from the anticipated $ 6.11.

Despite the increase in income, the operating profit It has dropped to $ 4 billion from $ 4.4 billion in the first quarter of 2019, indicating the challenging environment Amazon is facing. And the net profit It has dropped to $ 2.5 billion from $ 3.6 billion.

“From online shopping to Amazon Web Services and Prime Video and Fire TV, the current crisis is demonstrating the adaptability and durability of Amazon’s businesses like never before, but also It is the most difficult moment we have faced“he commented Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon and the richest man in the world.

Amazon Web Services, your service cloud computing which is the world leader in market share, has registered an increase in its income of 33%, until $ 10.22 billion, although analysts anticipated sales of 10,330 million.

Although the most important thing is that Jeff Bezos has anticipated that Amazon will allocate the 4,000 million dollars what do you hope to get from second quarter operating profit “and maybe a little more” to “COVID-19 related expenses, to bring products to customers and keep employees safe“

“We are not thinking small and these are not normal circumstances“Bezos has warned. The expenses of 4,000 million include” investments in personal protective equipment, improved cleaning of facilities, less efficient process routes that allow effective social distancing, higher salaries for the equipment and hundreds of millions to develop our own testing capabilities for COVID-19“, has explained.

“There is much uncertainty in the world right now, and the best investment we can make is in security and the well-being of our hundreds of thousands of employees. I’m sure that our shareholders long-term oriented will understand and embrace our approach, and that in fact they would not expect less“, it is finished

