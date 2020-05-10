When Tim Bray, Engineer and Vice President, Amazon Cloud Computing Division, resigned, and wrote a blog post detailing why he left his high-paying position, became part of a group of Amazon tech workers who have been disillusioned with one of the world’s most valuable companies.

However, Bray is far from the only Amazon vice president who is unhappy with Amazon’s leadership. Maren Costa, from the user experience department, who was fired in April by Amazon After organizing a live event with warehouse workers, she told Forbes that more than forty company employees and executives have contacted her since she was fired. “There are executives who contact me to say: I support you, but I am not willing to go public because I have too much at stake”, explains Costa. “For each one of them who even contact me, how many more will there be?”

Bray, who was Amazon’s top executive and who left the company, was angry at the way it operates during the coronavirus pandemic and offered details in his blog post. “I am appalled at the firing of Amazon workers who made noise and raised their voices about warehouse employees who were scared by Covid-19 “Wrote Bray, whose last day on Amazon was May 1. Bray commented that the culture of the company shows toxicity, so he chose not to serve or drink this “poison”.

The workers mentioned in Bray’s post, who were fired in recent weeks for reporting, include warehouse workers Chris Smalls and Bashir Mohammed. As well as former Amazon tech employees like Costa and Emily Cunningham, the latter also worked in Amazon’s user experience department.

Bray is by far Amazon’s highest-ranking employee publicly opposing his former employer during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bray said (through his blog) that giving up has cost him more than $ 1 million of uninvested Amazon stockHowever, he declares that “to continue being an Amazon vice president would have meant, in effect, closing the actions that I despised, so I resigned.”

Tech employees are speaking for their counterparts, in part because warehouse workers asked them to. Costa, who had been with the company for 15 years before she was fired, explains that Warehouse employees contacted the interim group in March: Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) which was co-founded two years ago, to get help and support during the pandemic.

“Tech workers are a valuable resource. Amazon management sees us as less expendable than warehouse employees because they know that they cannot easily replace us if we leave. We have more influence, and that is why technology workers have so much more privilege and responsibility to speak up. ”

In mid-April, AECJ organized a video call during which warehouse workers could talk to technology employees from Amazon who were interested in hearing from them directly.

The invitation was sent through Amazon’s internal email system on Friday, April 10. “On Friday afternoon, he received 1,550 acceptances even when New York, Europe and India were already out of hours”Costa said. “Given this, Amazon removed the email, removed the event from people’s calendars, and fired me and Emily in a matter of hours.”

Recall that Cunningham also worked in the area of ​​user experience at Amazon and is one of the main members of AECJ. Given this, a company spokesperson said that the two women were fired for “repeatedly violating internal policies.”

After being fired, Costa and Cunningham planned Amazon Sick Out for April 24, during which tech employees were encouraged to protest the warehouse’s working conditions.

In Germany, a technology worker who had already submitted a resignation letter and planned to work until the end of May, received a “settlement license” after sending email to thousands of Amazon employees, promoting the Sick Out.

“I quit because I could no longer work for this company. I am an activist in my spare time and the contradiction between my beliefs and my work was becoming unbearable. Also every morning when I got to work I was too sad and angry, ”said the German technical employee.

According to AECJ, more than 500 Amazon tech workers participated in Sick Out. On April 24, Amazon stated: “The fact is that today, except for a handful of our more than 800,000 employees worldwide, came to work as usual to continue delivering everything to customers. Our workers are heroes who fight for their communities and help people get the critical items they need in this coronavirus crisis. “

Health and safety are our top priority and our focus is to protect associates in our network of operations with comprehensive measures. which include the distribution of face masks, disinfecting wipes, antibacterial gel, as well as the implementation of temperature controls, the operation with strict protocols of social distancing and recognition of your contributions with additional payment and benefits“

Since mid-March, lAmazon stocks are up 28%, as several U.S. states begin issuing refugee orders, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its market capitalization hit a record high of $ 1.2 trillion (bdd) as of May 1.

Meanwhile, Amazon listened and responded to protests by warehouse and tech workers. with changes such as the temporary increase in wages by $ 2 per hour, as well as the implementation of new security measures at their distribution sites.

However, “Amazonians,” as the company calls its employees, want more, including a permanent increase in hourly wages, more transparency in your Covid-19 report and annual paid sick leave.

Despite of chasm in payments and dealings between Amazon warehouse and tech workers Today this was not always the case, says Costa.

In the late 1990s, Seattle-based tech employees piled into automobiles, buses, and planes to head to one of Amazon’s largest distribution centers in Fernley, Nevada, to help pack items in boxes to supply Christmas fever.

Back then, technology workers “would stand shoulder to shoulder with warehouse employees collecting, boxing, wrapping gifts and sending Christmas presents. “Jeff Bezos I may have been there”, says Costa (who was not working at Amazon at the time, but heard about this Christmas tradition).

It is increasingly difficult to imagine that currently Bezos, the richest man in the world, packs boxes in any Amazon warehouse. On April 9, she shared an Instagram post from her visit to a Whole Foods distribution center and market. (In 2017, Amazon bought this supermarket chain for $ 13.7 billion), Bezos greeted his employees remotely.

The founder of Amazon has been known to end each annual shareholder letter since 1997 with the following statement: “It continues to be Day 1 for the company.”

“Jeff Bezos is very proud to say that it is still Day 1, that is his mantra,” says Costa. However, with this new wave of challenges from your own employees, the opposite is thought. “These are the classic actions of a company during its day 2”, ends Costa.

By: Angel Au-Yeung