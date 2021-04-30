Amazon expects extraordinary profit from opening in the US and reports record profit

By Jeffrey Dastin and Akanksha Rana

Apr 29 (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc made record profits on purchases made amid the pandemic and indicated that sales would continue to grow, despite customers leaving their homes as the US economy reopens.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, shoppers have increasingly relied on Amazon for the delivery of basic goods and household supplies.

As traditional stores closed, Amazon has achieved four consecutive quarterly earnings records, attracted more than 200 million subscribers to its Prime loyalty program, and hired more than 500,000 employees to meet growing demand.

Amazon said it expects operating income for the current quarter to be between $ 4.5 billion and $ 8 billion. The shares were up 4% in after-hours trading.

Net sales increased to $ 108.52 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, down from $ 75.45 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $ 104.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos praised the results of the company’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), in a press release, saying, “In just 15 years, AWS has become a business. with annual sales of 54,000 million dollars that competes with the largest technology companies in the world, and its growth is accelerating. “

Longtime AWS chief Andy Jassy is slated to succeed Bezos as Amazon CEO this summer.

His unity remains a bright spot. Last week, for example, Dish Network Corp announced an agreement to build its 5G network on AWS. The division increased its revenue 32% to $ 13.5 billion, above estimates of $ 13.2 billion.

Read more

Amazon’s revenue was joined by its growing chain of face-to-face stores such as Whole Foods Market and its first overseas cashierless convenience space, which opened last month in the London borough of Ealing.

Amazon also entered the health sector with an online medical visit service for businesses, which represents another area in which it aims to revolutionize the market, having done so in retail, business technology and Hollywood.

The company’s profit more than tripled to $ 8.1 billion.

(Report by Akanksha Rana and Jeffrey Dastin. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira and Javier López de Lérida)