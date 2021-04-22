Amazon expands its payment service with the palm of your hand

Amazon knows that no two people are the same, with the palm of the hand a unique biometric signature is generated that will be used to buy any product. (Photo:

Amazon expands its service I pay with the palm of my hand for its physical stores and supermarkets, through its service Amazon One.

Amazon knows that No two people are alike and that paying with cash or cards is not always possible, that is why the palm of the hand is an ideal means of doing it safely.

The Amazon One service began operating in physical stores since September 2020. (PHOTO: Amazon)

Amazon expands its payment service

Pay the supermarket bill with a device that scans the palm of the hand to use that data as biometric authentication is a reality.

Since September 2020, the company put its Amazon One service into operation to strengthen its retail business portfolio, said Dilip Kumar, vice president of physical retail and technology at Amazon.

First-time Amazon One users can sign up at any kiosk or device at participating stores and registration takes less than a minute.

After inserting a credit card, customers run their palm over the device and follow the instructions to associate bank details with unique palm signature.

The biometric signature is built in real time through computer-controlled vision technology, the company detailed in a statement.

Customers will have the option of enroll with one palm or both.

Once enrolled, they will be able to use Amazon One to pay at participating Whole Foods Market stores in about a second.

Safe technology

Amazon One promises image encryption to protect the signature of the palm of the hand, which is unforgeable.

“When you hold the palm of your hand over the Amazon One device, the technology assesses multiple aspects of your palm. No two palms are the same, so we analyze all these aspects with our vision technology and select the most distinctive identifiers of your palm to create your palm signature ”.

The technology is currently available in a small number of Amazon Go stores, but will be added to seven other Amazon Go stores. Whole Foods Market (Amazon subdivision) in the Seattle, United States area in the coming months.

